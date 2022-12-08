From a small shop in Delhi, Mandeep Arora has now expanded UBON to 3000+ cities in India

By believing in your dreams and following them by taking petty steps, you are already en route to unmatched success. Take the first step! This is where everything starts, right? just like Mandeep Arora did! We assume that you know about the famous electronic and mobile accessories brand, UBON. Well, this skilled man is the brainchild behind this successful brand.

While today it has reached the international boundary, did you know that UBON started in a small shop? Yes, you read it right! Mandeep Arora's father, Om Prakash Arora, founded the company in 1999 as a wholesale store selling earphones in Delhi’s oldest and biggest market, Lajpat Rai Market. While working with his father, he discovered many gaps in the electronics industry, and by 2000, the UBON brand had transitioned from being a distributor outlet to a peripheral retailer.

Mandeep Arora realized that Indian retailers lacked a brand that could manufacture affordable yet high-quality accessories. And boom! He and his brother boosted the brand's growth with tremendous speed. It was in the year 2012 when Mandeep spotted a niche in the production of screen guards and shifted focus to that, diversifying UBON's profile.

After this, he never looked back and started establishing factories for charging devices, data cables, and power banks. Starting from a small shop in Delhi, today this brand has a presence in more than 3000 cities in India, including various top-tier ones. It has more than 250 distributors across the country with a great product range. Also, recently, UBON saw its launch in Kenya, Africa.

As a result of years of Mandeep's perseverance and sustained effort, UBON has emerged as a leading brand in the electronics segment. He has taken this family business to new heights!

Addressing this from pin to plane, Mandeep says, "It's a journey full of lessons and memories. I met great people and gained motivation from them. Honesty is the most important aspect of a business. You should be honest with yourself to make things work out. I'm glad to see UBON's stature today, and I hope it will continue to thrive."

