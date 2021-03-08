हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian PM Narendra Modi

From Assam’s 'gamucha' to West Bengal’s jute folder: PM Narendra Modi buys products from women entrepreneurs to honour 'Nari Shakti'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 8) hailed the invincible spirit of women as the world celebrated International Women's Day and said it is the government's honour to work towards further empowering women in the country.

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 8) hailed the invincible spirit of women as the world celebrated International Women's Day and said it is the government’s honour to work towards further empowering women in the country. 

PM Narendra Modi buys products from various women self-help groups & entrepreneurs, on International Women's Day. "Women are playing a leading role in India’s quest to become Aatmanirbhar. Let us commit to encouraging entrepreneurship among women," says PM Narendra Modi. 

"Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women`s Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government`s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors," Modi tweeted.

Adding emphasis on how the women of India have set new records in various fields, the PM decided to purchase a number of items made by the women of different caste and state. PM Narendra Modi hailed the accomplishments of these women and called to eliminate gender inequality.

While sharing his shopping list, PM Modi created a thread on the microblogging website and weaved all of his posts of purchases from women entrepreneurs with a common hashtag, #narishakti.

“Art by our tribal communities is spectacular. This handcrafted Gond Paper Painting merges colours and creativity. Bought this painting today. #NariShakti,” read the Prime Minister’s first tweet. 

Not only the artistic commodities, PM also bought numerous clothing and daily use items like a jute folder for his documents from West bengal and a shawl from Nagaland. 

Additionally, PM Modi also bought a gamusa from Assam, similar to the one he has been seen wearing on multiple occasions. While sharing this purchase PM Modi wrote, “You have seen me wear the Gamusa very often. It is extremely comfortable. Today, I bought a Gamusa made by various self-help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block. #NariShakti.”

