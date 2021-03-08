International Women’s Day 2021: Theme, history, significance, empowering quotes

Year after year, March 8 is celebrated as the International Women’s Day all over the world. The day celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women from all walks of life, while highlighting the day-to-day problems they face in the professional environment. Women from every corner of the globe come together on march 8, which is also a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

Theme of International Women’s Day 2021:

Every year, this day is celebrated with a theme. The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is “Choose To Challenge”. A challenged world is an alert world. And from challenge comes change. “So let's all #ChooseToChallenge,” read an official statement. This year’s theme is to highlight the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

History of International Women’s Day 2021:

The history of International Women’s Day can be traced back to February 28, 1909. The Socialist Party of America had designated March 8, 1909 in the honour of the garment workers’ strike in New York.

However, the term ‘International Women’s Day’ was coined much later. The first official worldwide celebrations of the day happened in 1911, when women from several European countries participated in demonstrations.

Additionally, as to the world’s surprise millions of women took to the streets to demand for the right to vote, and the right to hold public offices. The protest then manifested into multilayered issues, women started to protest employment sex discrimination and demanded for equal pay.

Another significant reason for celebrating International Women’s day on March 8 is that on this very day, women textile workers in St Petersburg took over the streets for protest and this act was the ignition force of Russian Revolution.

The United Nations finally recognised the day and started celebrating it from 1967 onwards.

This International Women’s Day share these empowering and inspiring quotes from women:

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” – Michelle Obama, Former First Lady of the United States

“The path from dreams to success does exist.” - Kalpana Chawla

“Don't let anyone tell you you're weak because you're a woman.” - Mary Kom

