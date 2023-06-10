From Being Paralysed To a Successful Fitness Trainer: A 26-Year-Old Man And His Perfect Love Story Will Move You To Tears

Many times in life, a person may go through a terrible moment and find it difficult to recover. A person's will and perseverance keep them moving in these circumstances. One such tale of a man who overcame a rare disease to become a fitness trainer recently went viral online. Aditya Vashisht learned he had a rare ailment when he was 26 years old. His right half of his body became crippled all of a sudden.

A Perfect Love Story

Varsha and Aditya first met in college. Varsha was a year older than him, yet they had a strong bond. Varsha began working while Aditya was still a student. She was under continual pressure from her family to be married, but she was terrified of an arranged marriage. They enjoyed each other's company and used to hang out together. One day, Aditya told Varsha that he was in love with her and could envision a future with her. They then made the decision to get married.

Story Begins After Marriage

After receiving his undergraduate degree, Aditya got married at the age of 24. And after marriage, when life puts you through its paces, the true story begins. Only then will it be clear how solid your partnership is. The same thing happened with Varsha and Aditya. Aditya actually fell seriously ill in November of last year. Despite having a high fever when he first fell ill in November 2018, testing did not find any underlying medical conditions. They also disclosed that Vashisht's condition deteriorated after the right half of his face became disabled. He was soon sent to the emergency room. He received a Guillain-Barre syndrome diagnosis when he was 26 years old. This illness, which causes paralysis when the body's immune system attacks the nerves, is an uncommon ailment that is not widely known.

Real Test Of Bonding

Doctors warned the family that the illness was challenging to recover from. Prior to the incident, the couple had been married for around two years. Aditya attempted to move his body multiple times. But every day he fell short. Aditya even requested that Varsha leave him and begin a new life because he did not want his wife to suffer at that point. Varsha, on the other hand, persisted and remained steadfast behind Aditya, growing to be his staunchest ally. Every day, Aditya used to make an effort to move various bodily parts, but he was unsuccessful. However, he was eventually able to move after making constant efforts. But regrettably, Aditya afterwards experienced a heart attack. He had treatment for nine months before making a full recovery.

God will take the tests, and when we pass them, the future will be joyful. Varsha and Aditya have been married for six years as of this day. Even the horoscope flaws of both were unable to separate them or cause any breach in their love. Now Varsha and Aditya also have a daughter, Vanya. They are the parents of a dog named Leo, in addition to Vanya. The four members of this family are content with their lives. He begins his career as a fitness trainer in 2019. He purchased a car and created the life he had always imagined.