From Income Tax To CRPF To Becoming An IPS Officer - The Inspiring Journey Of Bihar's Daughter Tanu Shree

NEW DELHI: Someone rightly said, "Raise yourself so high that even God asks, what's your worth?" This is precisely what Jamui's daughter, Tanu Shree, showcased when she became an IPS officer. The daughter of a retired DIG from CRPF, Tanu Shree prepared herself day and night to join the prestigious Indian Administrative Services.

Tanu Shree's Journey





In 2014, Tanu Shree became an Assistant Commandant in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). After that, she cleared the examination for the Income Tax Department but chose not to join. She decided to prepare for the extremely tough UPSC exams. In 2016, she appeared for the exams and received the result in May 2017. Tanu Shree got into the IPS cadre, bringing immense joy to her family. She then went for training at the Police Academy in Hyderabad.

According to her, her parents provided the guiding light and the motivation required for success. Tanu Shree got married in 2015 and managed her household responsibilities while achieving success. She made her father, Subodh Kumar, and mother, Neelam Prasad, extremely proud of her accomplishments. Her father, Subodh Kumar, has served as a DIG in the past.

Tanu Shree began her early education in the Motihari district of Bihar. She continued her studies wherever her father got transferred, attending various educational institutions. She pursued her Class 12 from DAV Public School in Bokaro. Later, she went to Delhi for competitive exam preparations, where she combined coaching with rigorous self-study. Her elder sister, Manu Shree, is a CRPF commandant, and Tanu credits her for encouraging and motivating her to succeed.

In conclusion, Tanu Shree's journey from CRPF to Income Tax and finally becoming an IPS officer serves as an inspiring tale of dedication, hard work, and family support. Her determination and achievements are truly commendable.