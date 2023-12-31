From Lok Sabha Polls To T20 World Cup, Five Big Developments To Watch Out For In 2024

The new year is here and the people across India are welcoming it in their own way. However, the year 2024 will bring a host of events with it including the crucial Lok Sabha elections. There will also be the historic opening of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will also take up several key projects that will further add to the pride of India. Check the upcoming five big developments here:

1. Lok Sabha Elections: The 18th Parliamentary polls will be held in April-May this year where the BJP will seek a third straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, looking to break the record of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru who won three consecutive elections with a majority.

2. Assembly Elections: Several key states including the UT of Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls next year. These include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.

3. Ram Temple Inauguration: The year will kickstart with two big events in January- the consecration ceremony of the newly built historic Ram Temple in the presence of PM Modi and the January 26 Republic Day Event where French President Emmanuel Macron will the the chief guest.

4. ISRO: ISRO is going to launch many ambitious missions in the year 2024. The country's first manned space flight program named Gaganyaan Mission, Mangalyaan-2 and Shukrayaan-1 will be the key highlights. Then there will be a joint collaboration between NASA and ISRO for the 'NASA ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar i.e. NISAR. This satellite will be launched in January 2024 to observe Earth's natural processes through remote sensing.

5. T20 World Cup: Forgetting the defeat of the 2023 ODI World Cup, Team India will look to win the T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cup is going to be hosted by the West Indies and the USA for cricket fans this year. Teams from 20 countries will participate in this for the first time. The women's T20 World Cup will also be hosted by Bangladesh.

Apart from these, there are many developments including the FIFA World Cup in Uzbekistan, Budget 2024 which will be Modi 2.0's last financial allocation, and elections in Pakistan and the USA that will have key impacts on the global developments.