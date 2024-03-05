New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad stirred up a controversy with his comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's family. He questioned the PM's Hindu credentials and mocked him for not having his own family. In response, BJP leaders changed their social media handles to add "Modi ka parivar" (Modi's family). "My life is an open book... 140 crore people of the country are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers, and sisters of the country are Modi’s family. Every poor person in the country is my family. Those who have no one belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them,” said PM Modi. He said that he cared for every poor person in the country and those who had no one.

BJP's social media campaign

This move by BJP leaders reminded many of their "main bhi chowkidar" campaign in 2019, which was aimed to counter the allegations made by Congress. The Congress leaders had frequently used the phrase "Chowkidar Chor Hai" to attack PM Modi from the election platforms. In reaction, Modi's supporters had started writing "Main Bhi Chowkidar" on social media, and this slogan had stayed on the lips of BJP leaders throughout the Lok Sabha elections. Despite the controversies, BJP had won a bigger mandate in the 2019 elections, increasing their seats from 282 to 303.

BJP's slogans over the years

On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its campaign logo, tagline, and theme music for the 2018 Lok Sabha elections, using the slogan "Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar" (Modi once more) to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second consecutive term.

BJP's slogans in 2014 included "Abki Baar Modi Sarkar" and "Bahut Hua Kisaano Pe Atyachar". The slogans had appeared on city billboards, newspapers, television ads, and other places, featuring Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders such as LK Advani and Amit Shah.

The phrase had become so popular that ordinary people had started making their slogans with "Abki baar Modi sarkar" at the end.

Modi had also coined the term "Acche Din Aane Wale Hai" as a key campaign promise, promising happy days to India's aspirational voters. This phrase had especially appealed to young and first-time voters who were looking forward to a new India with better opportunities. The slogan had been plastered on every billboard and television screen, and Modi and BJP leaders had constantly promised "acche din", making it one of the most talked about mantras in 2014.

The BJP's famous 2014 pledge of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" remains a slogan for the party today, as it tries to project a more inclusive image in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. With this slogan, the BJP had committed to lead everyone along the path of growth and prosperity.

A separate, catchy song based on the same marketing theme is scheduled to be released in a few days. Digital hoardings, display banners, digital films, and television commercials will all be released in stages over the next few days.