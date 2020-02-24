From Namaste Trump to Agra visit, here's full schedule of US President's India visit

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump is all set to embark on a 36-hour-long visit to India and his schedule is jam-packed. Starting from addressing 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad to visiting Taj Mahal in Agra, President Trump has a lot on his plate during his stay in India.

Trump's Air Force One will touch down at Ahmedabad's Vallabhbhai airport on Monday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally receive him at the airport. Trump's wife Melania, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner are part of the high-level delegation accompanying him during his visit to the country on February 24 and 25.

Here is a detailed schedule of the first day of the US president's stay in India:

11:40 am: Trump's Air Force One will arrive at Ahmedabad's Vallabhbhai Patel international airport

12:15 pm: Visit to Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Ashram and pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

12:30 pm: Grand roadshow on the streets of Ahmedabad leading to newly-built Motera Stadium

01:05 pm-2:50 pm: To participate in 'Namaste Trump' event and address a gathering of over 1 lakh

03.30 pm: Proceed from Ahmedabad to Agra

04.45 pm: Arrive at Agra's Air Force station where he will be received by Yogi Adityanath

05:15 pm: Visit to Taj Mahal

06:45 pm: Emplane for Delhi

07:30 pm: Arrive at Delhi's Palam Air Force station

08:00 pm: Retire at Delhi's ITC Maurya hotel

The other nine members of the delegation companying Trump are: Ivanka Trump, advisor Jared Kushner, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino, First Lady Melania Trump's chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds, White House advisor Robert Blair and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Trump will leave for the United States by his special flight on the night of February 25.