In the realm of success stories, some narratives shine brighter than others. They are tales of individuals who persist, undeterred by failure, and remain resolute amidst skepticism. The story we are about to delve into is one such beacon of determination and unwavering commitment. It unveils the remarkable journey of Anukriti Sharma, who transitioned from a lucrative career at NASA to realize her lifelong ambition of becoming an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

The UPSC CSE and Anukriti's Unyielding Dream

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) is a rigorous test that paves the way for India's Group 'A' officers, including the prestigious IPS cadre. Anukriti Sharma embarked on her UPSC journey as part of the 2020 batch, hailing from the vibrant city of Jaipur in Rajasthan. Her academic journey commenced at Indo Bharat International School in Jaipur, followed by her pursuit of a Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) degree at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Kolkata.

A Drastic Twist: A NASA Opportunity Beckons

In 2012, Anukriti's life took an unexpected turn when she was offered admission to a Ph.D. program in volcano research at Rice University in Houston, Texas. While pursuing her Ph.D. in the United States, she received an enticing job offer from NASA Institute, where she was to contribute to groundbreaking research on volcanoes. This position came with a substantial monthly income, exceeding INR 2 lakh.

Despite the allure of a promising career in America, Anukriti made a bold decision to return to India, recognizing that her true calling was to contribute to society through the IPS.

The Resilient Journey: Anukriti's UPSC Odyssey

With an unwavering passion to become an IPS officer, Anukriti commenced her UPSC preparation in 2014. Her journey was marked by relentless determination and an unshakeable spirit. In 2015, she cleared the preliminary examination but stumbled in the mains. Her second attempt saw her falter at the preliminary stage. However, Anukriti refused to yield.

In her third attempt, she reached the interview stage but was not selected. Undaunted by setbacks, in 2018, Anukriti reappeared for the examination. This time, she secured the 355th rank, securing a place in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). Despite the IRS being an honorable department, it did not fulfill her dream. Anukriti's heart yearned to don the IPS uniform.

In 2020, on her fifth attempt, Anukriti Sharma achieved her dream, becoming an IPS officer.

The Right Person for the Job: Anukriti Sharma's Compassionate Stint

As an IPS trainee in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Anukriti Sharma displayed an exceptional sense of empathy and responsibility. Currently serving as the Assistant Superintendent of Police for Bulandshahr, UP, she garnered praise for her compassionate approach to policing.

In a heartwarming video, Anukriti shared her commitment to bridging the gap between the police force and the community. She recounted the story of Ms. Noorjahan, a widow from a low-income family living without electricity. Anukriti and her team took swift action, coordinating with the power supply department to provide Ms. Noorjahan with electricity, a bulb, and a fan from the police fund. This act of kindness exemplifies Anukriti's dedication to her duty and her genuine concern for the well-being of the people she serves.

Anukriti Sharma's journey from NASA to becoming an IPS officer stands as a testament to the enduring power of ambition, resilience, and the desire to make a meaningful impact on society. Her story serves as an inspiration, reminding us that there are individuals who go the extra mile to bring light to the lives of those in need, even in their darkest moments.