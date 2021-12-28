From Olympic Gold to radio station in Ladakh- India's BIG firsts in 2021

New Delhi: As 2021 comes to an end, we remind you that this year was not just about the life threatening COVID-19 pandemic and its variants because India achieved some remarkable milestones on its way to 2022. From first track and field gold medal in Olympics to the first FM radio station in Ladakh, here is the list of the firsts of India in 2021.

First 5G Technology trail

(24 December 2021)Ahemdabad: The country’s first 5G technology trials for rural broadband began at Ajol village, with a base transceiver station (BTS) installed 17km away at Unava town in Gandhinagar district.



Women Personnel deployed in VVIP Security:

(23 December 2021) Leading towards true women empowerment, women commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will also provide Z-plus security to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra Gandhi, and other politicians. This is the first time in the history of India, women personnel would be introduced in their security setup. The CRPF will deploy 32 women commandos for VVIP security.



India’s first conventional ballistic Missile trail:

23 December 2021: India conducted the second trial of 'Pralay' conventional ballistic missile off the APJ Abdul Kalam island in Odisha. The developmental trial of the missile was successful with the platform reaching a range of 500 kilometres. 'Pralay' is India's first conventional ballistic missile and is an answer to any conventional missile attack from northern or western borders. It is also the first time in history that two tests of conventional ballistic missiles were done successfully on consecutive days.



India invoked its emergency powers under the IT Act:

21 December 2021: India has invoked its emergency powers under the IT Act for the first time, ordering YouTube to block 20 channels and banning two websites. Claiming that they were running anti-India content from Pakistan that affected the country's sovereignty and integrity.



Ladakh got it’s first ever FM Radio Station:

15 December 2021: Ladakh got its first ever FM radio station in its capital city Leh, officials said. Advisor Ladakh, Umang Narula launched the first-ever Top FM radio in Leh, they said.



First Indian to qualify for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022:

26 November 2021: Arif Khan becomes first Indian to qualify for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.



India's fertility rate drops below replacement level for the first time:

25 November 2021: In an indication that the population growth in the country is stabilising, India's fertility, the average of number of children per woman, has declined further to 2.0 from 2.2 reported in 2015-16. As per the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS) released by the Union Health Ministry, all Phase 2 states have achieved replacement level of fertility (2.1) except Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.



First Indian who has been awarded the honorary title of 'Knight of Parte Guelfa' in Italy:

25 November 2021: Sohan Roy, a Forbes-listed entrepreneur from Kerala and who has a passion for getting noticed in the film industry through his unconventional contribution to humanity and the world cinema has now become the first Indian who has been awarded the honorary title of 'Knight of Parte Guelfa' in Italy.



First meet between Pope Francis and PM Narendra Modi:

30 October 2021: Pope Francis and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met for the first time on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.



One Billion Covid Vaccination:

21 October 2021: India Makes History By Completing One Billion Covid Vaccinations Milestone.



Becomes First Indian Woman to Win World Championships Silver:

7 October 2021: Wrestler Anshu Malik Becomes First Indian Woman To Win World Championships Silver.



India becomes first in southeast asia to deliver COVID-19 vaccine through drones in Manipur:

4 October 2021: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched i-Drone, ICMRs drone-based COVID-19 vaccine delivery model that helps reach tough terrains of the Northeast. This is the first drone based vaccination model in South east Asia, and the ICMR done is part of the 'make in India' project.



Indian exports have crossed $100 billion mark:

2 October 2021: India reported $101.89 billion in exports in the quarter ending September, the ministry of commerce and industry said. This is the first time that Indian exports have crossed $100 billion mark.



First Indian woman to score a century in a pink-ball Test:

2 October 2021: Indian women’s cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman to score a century in a pink-ball Test when she played a 127-run knock against Australia in the one-off Pink Ball Test. This is also the first century by an Indian woman on Australian soil.



India becomes first country to commercial produce and spray Nano Urea through Drone:

1 October 2021: For the first time in the World, India conducted a practical field trial of Drone for Spraying of Nano Liquid Urea at Bhavnagar in Gujarat, claimed the Union Chemical and Fertilizers Ministers.



First Floating Missile:

7 September 2021: INS Anvesh India's first floating missile test range to go on sea trial.



India becomes first Asian nation to launch ‘Plastics Pact’:

3 September 2021: India has become the first Asian country to develop a plastics pact, launching a ground-breaking new initiative to bring together leading businesses at a national level to make commitments for building a circular system for plastics.



First Indian PM to preside over a UNSC:

9 August 2021: Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a UN Security Council open debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security — A Case for International Cooperation”



Won India’s first track and field gold medal:

7 August 2021: Neeraj Chopra won India’s first track and field gold medal at the Olympics.



Indian Women Hockey team enter semifinals:

2 August 2021: TOKYO: A brave and determined Indian women's hockey team etched its name in the history books by entering the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time.



First Indian woman hockey player to score an Olympic hat-trick

31 July 2021: Vandana Katariya became the first Indian woman hockey player to score an Olympic hat-trick as India beat South Africa by 4-3 at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo.



India begins accepting foreign aid for the first time in 16 years:

29 April 2021: In a significant shift from the erstwhile policy of not accepting foreign aid, the India has started accepting fiscal aid, donations and gifts from countries as the country is battling to contain the spiraling COVID-19 cases and deaths. Around 16 years ago, Manmohan Singh had announced that New Delhi will not accept aid from foreign countries.



India becomes first country to develop fully integrated digital Personal Health Passport:

23 March 2021: Rishabh Sharma, India's AI Pioneer, Founder of Thalamus Irwine in partnership with ITI, Ministry of Telecom very successfully developed a fully integrated digital Personal Health Passport (COVID Passport) named The Garuda Personal Health Passport (PHP). Empowers India to become the first country in the world to develop a fully integrated digital Personal Health Passport

Live TV