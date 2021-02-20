From people of India: EAM S Jaishankar hands over 1,00,000 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Maldives

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (February 20, 2021) handed over 1 lakh additional doses of the made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine to the Maldives.

After handing over the vaccines to the Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Health Minister Ahmed Naseem, Jaishankar took to his official Twitter account and expressed, "From the people of India to the people of Maldives."

From the people of India to the people of Maldives. Handed over 100,000 additional doses of COVID vaccine to FM @abdulla_shahid and Health Minister @KerafaNaseem. pic.twitter.com/AtM662To3H — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 20, 2021

He also interacted with Abdulla Shahid and said that 'an extraordinarily deep partnership' between India and the Maldives was reaffirmed during the meeting.

"Comprehensive talks with Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid. Deeply appreciate our close cooperation during Covid. Agreed to look beyond at post-pandemic economic recovery," Jaishankar tweeted.

An extraordinarily deep partnership reaffirmed. Comprehensive talks with FM @abdulla_shahid. Deeply appreciate our close cooperation during Covid. Agreed to look beyond at post-pandemic economic recovery. pic.twitter.com/i51jEA0i6X — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 20, 2021

Jaishankar also witnessed the exchange of agreements on a wide range of domains India and the Madlvies are working on together including the fish processing, public broadcasting, sustainable urban development, road infrastructure and housing.

Witnessed the exchange of agreements on a wide range of domains we are working on together- incl. fish processing, public broadcasting, sustainable urban development, road infrastructure & housing. Emblematic of our strong & multi-faceted development partnership. pic.twitter.com/Fne0cjVqki — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 20, 2021

Jaishankar arrived in the Maldives on the first leg of his two-nation tour that also includes Mauritius.

India, notably, had provided 1,00,000 doses of Covisheild COVID-19 vaccine in January to the Maldives as part of the country's grant assistance.