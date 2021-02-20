हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

From people of India: EAM S Jaishankar hands over 1,00,000 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Maldives

He also interacted with the Maldives Health Minister Ahmed Naseem and said that 'an extraordinarily deep partnership' between the countries were reaffirmed during the meeting. "Comprehensive talks with Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid. Deeply appreciate our close cooperation during Covid. Agreed to look beyond at post-pandemic economic recovery," Jaishankar said.  

From people of India: EAM S Jaishankar hands over 1,00,000 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Maldives

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (February 20, 2021) handed over 1 lakh additional doses of the made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine to the Maldives. 

After handing over the vaccines to the Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Health Minister Ahmed Naseem, Jaishankar took to his official Twitter account and expressed, "From the people of India to the people of Maldives."

He also interacted with Abdulla Shahid and said that 'an extraordinarily deep partnership' between India and the Maldives was reaffirmed during the meeting.

"Comprehensive talks with Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid. Deeply appreciate our close cooperation during Covid. Agreed to look beyond at post-pandemic economic recovery," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar also witnessed the exchange of agreements on a wide range of domains India and the Madlvies are working on together including the fish processing, public broadcasting, sustainable urban development, road infrastructure and housing. 

Jaishankar arrived in the Maldives on the first leg of his two-nation tour that also includes Mauritius.

India, notably, had provided 1,00,000 doses of Covisheild COVID-19 vaccine in January to the Maldives as part of the country's grant assistance.

