From PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi, politicians mourn demise of iconic industrialist Rahul Bajaj

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 12) expressed grief at the demise of noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj and recalled his contributions to the world of industry.

The president said Bajaj's career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation's corporate sector and his death leaves a void in the world of industry.

Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj’s demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation’s corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 12, 2022

Prime Minister Modi said Bajaj was also passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist.

Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2022

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also condoled the death of noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj.

Stalin tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Mr Rahul Bajaj, Chairman Emeritus of Bajaj Group and a philanthropist. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and friends."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief over the demise of noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj and said the country has lost a visionary with courage.

Rahul Bajaj’s passing is a big loss to India. We have lost a visionary whose courage made us proud. My love and condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/SnWJpYDV85 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 12, 2022

An icon and a business legend who shall be remembered for his vision and zeal, tweeted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressing his grief.

An icon and a business legend who shall be remembered for his vision and zeal. The passing away of Rahul Bajaj ji is a big loss for India. His and Bajaj Group’s business acumen added to the glory of Buland Bharat. I mourn his demise and send my condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/8aAMbCT7ch — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 12, 2022

Rahul Bajaj will be accorded a state funeral, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday (February 12) as he and state governor B S Koshyari condoled the demise of the veteran industrialist saying his contribution in the field of industrial development in the country was unparalleled.

