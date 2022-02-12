हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Bajaj

From PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi, politicians mourn demise of iconic industrialist Rahul Bajaj

The president said Bajaj's career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation's corporate sector and his death leaves a void in the world of industry.

From PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi, politicians mourn demise of iconic industrialist Rahul Bajaj

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 12) expressed grief at the demise of noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj and recalled his contributions to the world of industry.

The president said Bajaj's career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation's corporate sector and his death leaves a void in the world of industry.

Prime Minister Modi said Bajaj was also passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also condoled the death of noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj.

Stalin tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Mr Rahul Bajaj, Chairman Emeritus of Bajaj Group and a philanthropist. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and friends." 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief over the demise of noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj and said the country has lost a visionary with courage.

An icon and a business legend who shall be remembered for his vision and zeal, tweeted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressing his grief.

Rahul Bajaj will be accorded a state funeral, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday (February 12) as he and state governor B S Koshyari condoled the demise of the veteran industrialist saying his contribution in the field of industrial development in the country was unparalleled.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul BajajPM ModiRahul Gandhi
Next
Story

Assembly polls 2022: Election Commission eases campaign time limit, allows padayatras

Must Watch

PT50S

IPL Mega Auction: Ishan Kishan will remain in Mumbai, Ishan becomes the most expensive player in the auction