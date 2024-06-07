The 2024 Lok Sabha elections have concluded with the BJP-led NDA securing 292 seats. PM Narendra Modi has submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu. The oath-taking ceremony for the new government is scheduled for June 9. Here's a step-by-step guide to how the government is formed in India.

Election Results and Certificates: After counting the votes, the Election Commission distributes certificates to each winning candidate. These certificates, known as Form 22, verify the identity of the newly elected Lok Sabha members.

Importance of Certificates: The certificates are crucial for the induction of new MPs. They are sent to the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, who then processes them for the formal induction ceremony.

Formation of New Lok Sabha: The Election Commission submits a complete list of elected MPs to the President, initiating the formation of the new Lok Sabha. This list is essential for the next steps in government formation.

Post-Result Procedures: Following the election results, the President invites the leading party or coalition to form the government. This invitation is based on the majority achieved in the Lok Sabha.

Majority Requirement: To form a government, a party or coalition must secure at least 272 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. This majority ensures they have enough support to enact laws and govern effectively.

Hung Parliament Scenario: If no party or coalition achieves a majority, it results in a hung parliament. In this case, the President invites the leader of the largest party to prove their majority within a specified period.

Current Scenario: The BJP won 240 seats but, along with its allies, the NDA has a total of 292 seats. This majority allows Narendra Modi, as the leader of the NDA, to be invited by the President to form the next government.

Claim to Form Government: Before forming a new government, the existing government must resign. Therefore, PM Modi and his ministers submitted their resignations to the President, paving the way for the new administration.

Next Steps: After resigning, PM Modi is expected to take the oath of office for a third term on June 8. This will make him the first Prime Minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to serve three consecutive terms.

Oath Taking Ceremony: Once the majority is proven in the House, the new government proceeds with the oath-taking ceremony. Reports indicate that Narendra Modi will take the oath as Prime Minister for the third time, marking a significant moment in Indian politics.