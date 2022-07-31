Enforcement Directorate has recovered cash amount from Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence. Raut is currently under scanner in Patra Chawl case. The ED has recovered Rs 11.5 Lakh from Raut's residence. As per sources, Rs 10 Lakh were kept in a packet, that had Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's name written over it.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing a money laundering case on Sunday conducted a search at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence in suburban Bhandup for nine hours and questioned him before shifting him to the agency's office in south Mumbai in the evening, sources said.

Raut claimed he was being framed based on "false evidence" but won't bow down and quit the party, shortly before being herded into the south Mumbai office of the ED.

They (ED) are going to arrest me. I am going to be arrested, Raut told reporters outside the ED office after he was brought there from his Bhandup residence.

Zukega nahi (won't bow down), Raut said, putting up a brave front.

He alleged that the ED action was aimed at trying to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra and that a "false" case is prepared against him.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who is a Uddhav Thackeray loyalist, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

In the late afternoon, Shiv Sena supporters holding saffron flags and banners raised slogans against ED when officials moved out with Raut outside his bungalow in Bhandup.

Sena workers tried to block the path of vehicles of ED but they were removed by local police, an official said, adding some protesters were bundled into a police van.

Before going with ED officials, Raut came down at the gate of his home, waved at his supporters and displayed a saffron scarf.

The Enforcement Directorate officials later detained Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case. Raut, exuding confidence, waved hand at supporters outside his residence.