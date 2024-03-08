From School To Career: The Factors Affecting Women’s Lives And Choices In India

New Delhi: The world is celebrating International Women's Day today, with discussions on women's empowerment, gender equality, and increasing opportunities for women happening globally. However, achieving true equality for women requires addressing various aspects of their lives, from birth and education to career and mental health. To create a better world where women have equal opportunities, we must start by addressing fundamental issues that are often overlooked.

For example, the underrepresentation of women in leadership roles across various sectors, disparities in opportunities for women in science worldwide, and other aspects of women's personal and professional lives are not solely due to gender disparity but also stem from numerous other contributing factors.

To delve into the factors affecting women's lives from schooling to higher education and throughout their professional trajectories, Zee News English conducted conversations with women in leadership roles. During these discussions, the first question that arose: why is there such a lesser representation of women in higher positions across all sectors?

Lesser Representation Of Women In Leadership Roles

Answering this question, Smita Chaturvedi, Vice Principal of The Scindia School, said that the low presentation of women in leading roles can be attributed to persistent patriarchal structures of society and the uneven expectations from females of balancing personal and professional life, which does not result in a work-life balance.

"Despite possessing equal qualifications and competencies, women encounter barriers in higher education and various sectors primarily due to persistent patriarchal structures. In many spheres, society still favours a male-dominated narrative where men's opinions and actions hold more weight," said Chaturvedi.

Equal Qualifications, Fewer Opportunities

Shedding light on the aspect that women are seen leading educational institutes at the school level, but the trend declines when higher educational institutes come into the picture, Smita Chaturvedi said it highlights systemic challenges and societal biases.

"In the educational landscape, women indeed often flourish in leadership roles at the school level, showcasing exceptional capabilities in understanding, teaching, and nurturing children. Their higher emotional intelligence (EQ) often contributes significantly to their success as school leaders. However, the transition to higher education institutes and other sectors presents a different narrative highlighting systemic challenges and societal biases," said Chaturvedi.

Uneven Expectations Increasing The Burden

"Additionally, the demands of higher education institutes and certain sectors often disrupt work-life balance, placing greater pressure on individuals, especially women who are expected to juggle professional careers and household responsibilities. This expectation creates an uneven playing field, limiting women's upward mobility," she added.

The uneven playing field for women does not appear suddenly in their adulthood but starts from the very beginning of their life. Traditionally, women are known for making sacrifices and and prioritize paths dictated by factors such as family expectations and societal norms. The effect of these factors is seen at as basic a level as the decision of educational and professional trajectory of a woman's life.

Stark Difference Between The Opportunities For Women From Rural & Urban Backgrounds

Agreeing that there exists a stark difference between the number of enrolments of girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) from rural and urban backgrounds at the college level, Aditi Chaturvedi, Director of AISECT, said that one of the key factors behind this trend is the societal norms that prioritise traditional gender roles. She also added that lack of awareness about STEM opportunities plays a significant role.



"There are many factors that contribute to this difference, such as limited access to quality education and infrastructure in rural areas. Also, societal norms that prioritise traditional gender roles and lack of awareness about STEM opportunities play a significant role," said Aditi Chaturvedi.



"Conversely, urban areas typically offer better educational facilities and exposure to diverse career options with a more progressive mindset that encourages girls to pursue STEM fields," she added.

How does the college environment differ for girls from rural and urban backgrounds?

"The college environment for girls from rural and urban backgrounds can differ significantly. In urban colleges, there might be more resources, advanced facilities, and a broader range of academic and extracurricular opportunities," said Aditi Chaturvedi.

Bridging the Gender Gap in Science

According to Aditi Chaturvedi, creating a supportive and inclusive learning environment where female students feel valued, respected, and empowered to pursue their academic and career aspirations is essential in closing the gender gap in STEM fields.

"Institutes can play a crucial role in bridging the gap of women in science at the lower level of education through proactive measures. Firstly, colleges can collaborate with schools and educational institutions to promote STEM awareness and encourage girls to develop an interest in science from an early age," said Chaturvedi.

"Providing scholarships, mentorship programs, and networking opportunities specifically targeted towards female students can also help in attracting and retaining women in science programs," she added.

Factors Influencing Female Students' Educational Trajectory

It is evident that societal norms and family priorities do influence decision-making and shape the educational trajectory of a woman, but Devyani Jaipuria, Pro Vice Chairperson of Delhi Public School Jaipur, says students, regardless of gender, often select subjects based on their interest and perceived talent.

Impact Of Availability Of Resources And Socioeconomic Background

"External factors also play a significant role in this decision-making process. While societal expectations and gender stereotypes can impact educational choices, these influences are gradually diminishing with progress towards gender equality," said Jaipuria.

"Access to resources and opportunities, which can be influenced by socioeconomic background and exposure to diverse career options, can significantly affect educational trajectories," she added.

A Long Way To Go

It seems like there are infinite difficulties for women to make their way in this world, but there is a ray of hope; there are encouraging trends where women are breaking the glass ceiling. However, there is a long way to go to reach a level where gender remains a biological aspect of life and does not dictate one's role in life.

Addressing these challenges requires concerted efforts to dismantle patriarchal structures, promote inclusive policies, and foster supportive environments that empower women to thrive professionally and personally.