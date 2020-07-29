हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rafale fighter jets

From speed to weapon capabilities, Rafale is way ahead: Home Minister Amit Shah

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he called it a historic day for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and a proud moment for India.

From speed to weapon capabilities, Rafale is way ahead: Home Minister Amit Shah
Play

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday heralded the touchdown of Rafale fighter jets on Indian soil as a “game-changer”, adding that Rafale is way ahead, either in speed or weapon capabilities. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he called it a historic day for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and a proud moment for India.

Soon after the five Rafale aircrafts flying Indian colours landed at the IAF airbase in Ambala, Shah in a tweet said, "From speed to weapon capabilities, Rafale is way ahead! I am sure these world-class fighter jets will prove to be a game-changer."

Calling it a momentous day, he congratulated PM Narendra Modi, the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the IAF and the entire country. "Congratulations to PM  Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Indian Air Force and the entire country on this momentous day," he further tweeted.

Hailing PM Modi's resolve to make India a powerful and secure nation, the Home Minister said, “Induction of these next-generation aircraft is a true testimony of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to make India a powerful and secure nation. Modi Government is committed to build on India’s defence capabilities. I thank honourable PM for providing this unprecedented strength to our IAF."

Lauding the Rafale fighters he said that these are the world's most powerful machines capable to thwart any challenge in the sky, adding that the Rafale will help India's air warriors to safeguard the skies with its mighty superiority.

The Union Home Minister added, "Rafale touchdown is a historic day for our vigorous IAF and a proud moment for India! These are the world's most powerful machines capable to thwart any challenge in the sky. I am sure Rafale will help our Air warriors to safeguard our skies with its mighty superiority."

