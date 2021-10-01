From teaching to joining IPS, here's the success story of Rajasthan's 'lady Singham'

New Delhi: In today’s era a woman’s role is not limited to the walls of her house. Women in the 21st century are marking their presence in every field by attaining the positions which were once thought to be a man’s job.

And Preeti Chandra, the first woman SP of Bikaner, Rajasthan is the best example of this. Born in 1979 in Kundan village of Sikar district in Rajasthan, Chandra is a nightmare for criminals.

Many dacoits had surrendered fearing Chandra’s name when she was posted as SP in the Karauli district of Rajasthan.

But there’s more to Priti’s story as becoming an IPS officer was not her first choice. She was a teacher and wanted to become a journalist. But she started preparing for UPSC and qualified the exam in her first attempt in 2008 and the rest is history.

Piti Chandra, a name that frightens criminals:

Priti Chandra's first posting was in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, after that she served in Bundi, Kota ACB and Karauli. At present, she is posted as SP in Bikaner.

She has also served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Jaipur Metro Corporation. During her tenure in Karauli, many dacoits had surrendered.

She fearlessly went out into the ravines of Chambal. She also saved many girls from prostitution in Bundi and these are some of the many reasons why she is called Lady Singham.

She has caught many dacoits and their associates like Hariya Gurjar, Srinivas of Ramlakhan gang, Shriram Gurjar, Kala and they do not face any problem in entering the ravines.

Priti’s support system:

Mother is said to be the first teacher of a child who does not only teaches the lessons written in books but also the life lessons. Although Chandra’s mother was not educated, she knew the importance of education.

And because of this, she encouraged Priti to chase her dreams despite the pressure of marriage from relatives. She even supported Priti and her sisters when they chose to marry inter-cast.

ALSO READ: With 26,727 new COVID-19 infections, India logs slightly higher daily count

Live TV