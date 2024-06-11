From Terror Incidents To J&K Polls, NPR, And Census: Check Challenges Before Home Minister Amit Shah In Modi 3.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has retained his core team and their portfolios while allocating departments to the new cabinet. Amit Shah has again got the crucial Ministry of Home Affairs. Shah has performed exceptionally well in the Modi 2.0 by delivering on key issues and legislations including the abrogation of Article 370, the Citizenship Amendments Act, revocation of the FCRA license of NGO working as the anti-India lobby, ending of the FMR along the Myanmar border among other issues.

However, in the Modi 3.0, Shah will face new challenges which include a rise in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and the holding of the assembly elections in the Union Territory. The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was made two separate Union Territories after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Since then, the assembly polls has not been held in the UT. In the recent months, there has been a rise in terror incident and targetted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. This has sparked concerns among people while opposition questioned the claim of normalcy in the UT.

Shah's primary task is to implement three new criminal laws: the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act. The Centre announced in February, through gazette notifications, that these laws will take effect from July 1.

Additionally, the government must address several other critical issues, including decisions on the National Population Register (NPR), the Census, the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, and resolving the ethnic conflict in Manipur.

The NPR update was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the postponement of all field activities.