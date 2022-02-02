From ‘two Indias’ to unemployment: Rahul Gandhi flays Centre in Lok Sabha— 10 points

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (February 2) slammed the Central government over various issues ranging from China to unemployment.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Rahul Gandhi made several allegations against the Centre and also criticised the Presidential Address.

Here are the top 10 points from Rahul Gandhi's speech:

1. "To me, it seemed that Presidential Address was a list of bureaucratic ideas instead of a strategic vision. It looked to me as if it has been constructed not by a vision of leadership but by a group of bureaucrats who had to simply put something down on paper," Rahul Gandhi said.

2. Elaborating further, the Wayanad MP said, "I think there were 3 fundamental things that were not spoken about in the Presidential Address. First, and what I consider to be the most important, is the idea that there are now two Indias. There is now no longer one India."

3. "There are two Indias, one India is for the extremely rich people - for those who have immense wealth, immense power, for those who don't need a job, those who don't need water connection,electricity connections, but for those who control the heartbeat of the country," he added.

4. "And then another India for the poor. The gap between these two Indias is widening," Gandhi mused.

5. The Congress leader also said, "The Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states."

6. Attacking the government over China issue, the former Congress chief said, "The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you have done is, you have brought them together." He added, "Do not be under any illusion, do not underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India."

7. Rahul Gandhi flayed the Centre over the unemployment issue. "You speak of providing employment, 3 crore youth lost their jobs in 2021. Today India is facing the highest unemployment in 50 years. You talk of Made in India, Start-Up India, but the youth didn't get the employment they were supposed to. The one they had has disappeared."

8. Rahul Gandhi said that 'Make in India' cannot happen as the unorganised sector has been "completely destroyed". "You talk of Made in India. But there cannot be Made in India today. The matter has ended because who are the people involved in Made in India? Small and medium industry, unorganised sector - whom you have finished. Made in India is not going to take place," ANI quoted him as saying.

9. "Ask yourselves why you are not able to get a guest on Republic Day. Today India is completely isolated and surrounded. We are surrounded in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Burma, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China. Everywhere we are surrounded. Our opponents understand our position," Gandhi said.

10. "UPA govt pulled 27 crore people out of poverty in 10 years. This is not our data, this is factual data. You pushed 23 crore people back into poverty," Gandhi alleged.



