Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha speech: Unemployment at 50-year high

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today criticised President Ram Nath Kovind's speech on budget in Lok Sabha, saying that it didn't touch upon the issue of unemployment. Rahul Gandhi said there are "two India's" - one, for rich - for those who don't need water connections, electricity and the other, for the down-trodden and poor, who need jobs and other basic emenities.

"I am not speaking with the spirit of criticism, I am speaking with the spirit of being worried," Rahul Gandhi said. Two MPs spoke, but they didn't touch upon the topic of unemployment, Rahul Gandhi said while criticising the MPs from the ruling party.

Rahul Gandhi spoke on many burning issues during his speech in Lok Sabha today, here's a detailed look at his address:

On business sector crisis: "You talk of Made in India. But there cannot be Made in India today. The matter has ended because who are the people involved in Made in India? Small and medium industry, unorganised sector - whom you have finished. Made in India is not going to take place".

On poverity: "UPA Govt pulled 27 crore people out of poverty in 10 years. This is not our data, this is factual data. You pushed 23 crore people back into poverty".

On Unemployment: "You speak of providing employment, 3 cr youth lost their jobs in 2021. Today, India is facing the highest unemployment in 50 years. You talk of Made in India, Start-Up India, but the youth didn't get the employment they were supposed to. The one they had has disappeared".

On Pegasus row: "The Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states"

