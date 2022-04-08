New Delhi: While the rate of fuel has remained unchanged today (April 8), prices of several household items, including veggies and cooking masala, have gone up. Thanks to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, and the consistent rise in diesel and petrol costs, several essential items have become costlier in recent times.

Fuel price hike

In 17 days, there have been 14 increases in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹105.41, while in Mumbai it's ₹120.51 and for diesel, it's ₹104.77 per litre respectively. In Delhi, diesel costs ₹96.67.

Vegetables get pricey

Vegetable prices in Delhi and adjoining areas have shot up due to an increase in the transportation cost as a result of the fuel price hike, leaving the customers as well as the sellers struggling. "Tomatoes are now being sold for Rs 40 per kg whereas earlier, the price was between Rs 25 and Rs 30. Bottle gourd is now being sold for Rs 40 per kg. Even the price of potatoes has gone up. It is now available for Rs 25 per kg. Earlier, it used to be sold for Rs 10 per kg," Dharmendra Singh, a vegetable vendor in Lajpat Nagar.

Lemons cost a bomb!

Vendors expressed their concerns over the rising price of lemon saying that consumers are not ready to purchase the citrus fruit at such a higher price. A single lemon is being sold at Rs 10 in Hyderabad city. In Gujarat's Surat, lemon prices have seen a hike due to a shortage in supply and high demands during summer. "Lemon is available in the market for Rs 350 per kg, which means you would not even get one for Rs 10," said a vendor in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Market.

Dairy products cost more

March saw an increase in prices of Amul milk and Mother Dairy. Amul, a major dairy producer in India, raised the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre across all kinds on March 1. Mother Dairy also raised milk costs by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR in March. Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand were among other states where Mother Dairy milk became more expensive from March.

Maggi, tea, coffee cost more

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Nestle increased the prices of products like tea, coffee, instant noodles and milk. So from evergreen favourite Maggi to popular coffee brands, food items had gotten costlier. Anupama Dhar, a resident of Delhi's CR Park, says, "As a homemaker, I find it difficult to manage household finances as the cost of essential commodities is getting higher. I have to keep a strict check on expenses.