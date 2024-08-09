From War Room To Joint Manifesto, How Maha Vikas Aghadi Is Planning To Defeat BJP-Sena-NCP In Maharashtra

New Delhi: The stage is all set for the assembly election in Maharashtra this year, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Encouraged after their strong performance in the recent Lok Sabha election. The three-party alliance is now setting up a joint war room, focused on developing a manifesto and a unified campaign strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that we have to remove the unconstitutional illegal Maharashtra government from power for which the seat-sharing talks within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance have been completed.

He said, "The seat-sharing talks have been completed...There is no difference of opinion between the parties over seat sharing.

"We have to remove the unconstitutional, illegal Maharashtra government from power in a democratic manner," he added, ANI reported.

On Wednesday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief, Uddhav Thackeray visited Delhi with his son Aditya Thackeray to meet Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and Congress MP KC Venugopal were also present at the meeting.

Earlier, on August 4, Congress also held a meeting that consisted of state leaders. Maha Vikas Aghadi parties are geared up for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra.