A man in Maharashtra's Beed opted for a unique way to demonstrate his anger towards alleged callous attitude of Ola e-bike customer care. The man, Sachin Gitte from Parli, had bought an Ola electric two-wheeler in September 2021. However, the scooter stopped working in January this year. Gitte made a complaint with the company's customer service department that sent a mechanic in response. However, the mechanic could not fix the scooter.

According to a ABP News report, Gitte made several calls to the company's customer service department but didn't get a resolution. After receiving vague responses, a frustrated Gitte opted for this unique way of protest.

He tied the two-wheeler to a donkey and pulled it on the road. Not only this, Gitte tied banners that appealed to people against buying Ola e-bikes. "Beware of this fraudulent company", "Don't buy Ola two-wheelers.”

Ola E-scooters have been witnessing a number of issues eversince their launch.

On Saturday, Ola Electric recalled 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers due to cases of vehicles catching fire, according to a corporate statement. The investigation into the fire that occurred on March 26 in Pune is still ongoing, according to the firm, and a preliminary evaluation determined that it was an isolated incident.