FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for various posts at fssai.gov.in, check eligibility, salary and more here

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications for recruitment for various posts in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts of Advisor, Joint Director, Sr. Manager, Deputy Director, Manager, Assistant Director, Deputy Manager, Administrative Officer, Senior Private Secretary, Personal Secretary, Assistant Manager, Assistant, Junior Assistant and Staff Car Driver on the official website- fssai.gov.in.

Candidates can apply for above-mentioned posts on the official website of FSSAI i.e. www.fssai.gov.in till November 5, 2022.

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Commencement of application process- October 10, 2022

Last day to apply for FSSAI Vacancies- November 5

FSSAI Recruitment 2022- Vacancy details

Advisor - 1 Post

Joint Director - 6 Posts

Sr. Manager - 1 Post

Sr. Manager (IT) - 1 Post

Deputy Director - 7 Posts

Manager - 2 Posts

Assistant Director - 2 Posts

Assistant Director (Technical) - 6 Posts

Deputy Manager - 3 Posts

Administrative Officer - 7 Posts

Senior Private Secretary - 4 Posts

Personal Secretary - 15 Posts

Assistant Manager (IT) - 1 Post

Assistant - 7 Posts

Junior Assistant (Grade-I) - 1 Post

Junior Assistant (Grade-II) - 12 Posts

Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 3 Posts

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Candidates can apply for various posts in FSSAI following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website of FSSAI- www.fssai.gov.in

On the home page, click on 'jobs@fssai' tab

Then click on Apply online tab and fill in your details

Pay the application fee if required and download the application form

After submitting the online application, candidates are required to take the hard copy of the online application form duly certified by the employer along with ‘Certificate by the employer/Cadre Controlling Authority in the prescribed format and other supporting certificates/documents (Integrity certificate, vigilance clearance, Major/Minor penalty imposed during the last ten years and up-to-date duly certified photocopies of APARs for the last 5 years) and send it to Assistant Director (Recruitment), FSSAI Headquarters, 3rd Floor, FDA Bhawan, Kotla Road New Delhi by 20th November 2022 failing which the online application will not be considered.

It is pertinent to note that only candidates who are a permanent employees of the Central Government or State Governments or Union Territories or Government Universities or Recognized Government Research Institutions or Public Sector Undertakings or Semi-Government, Statutory or Autonomous Organisations are eligible to apply for above mentioned posts.