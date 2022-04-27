हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
fuel price hike

Fuel price hike: Congress attacks PM Narendra Modi for high excise duty, demands roll back

PM Modi had attacked the opposition saying opposition-ruled states had done "injustice" to the people by not transferring the benefits of the cut to them, as per PTI.

Fuel price hike: Congress attacks PM Narendra Modi for high excise duty, demands roll back
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday (April 27) hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he attacked the opposition-ruled states for not reducing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, saying the excise duty during UPA government was much lower than what it is under the Modi regime and asked the PM to roll back the hike.

"Modiji, no criticism, no distractions, no Jumlas! Excise Duty during Congress Government - Petrol - Rs 9.48/litre and Diesel - Rs 3.56/litre. Modi Government - Petrol - Rs 27.90/litre and Diesel - Rs 21.80/litre. Please roll back the excise hike of Rs 18.42 in Petrol and Rs 18.24 per litre in Diesel," Surjewala said on Twitter.

Coming down hard on the Opposition-ruled states, Modi on Wednesday said some states did not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel despite the cut in excise duty by the Centre last November. He said the states had done "injustice" to the people by not transferring the benefits of the cut to them.

Speaking at an interaction with chief ministers on the emergent COVID-19 situation in the country, Modi said he wanted to flag the challenges being faced by the people due to the war.

"The situation of war which has arisen, has affected the supply chain, and in such an environment, the challenges are increasing day by day," Modi said in an apparent reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"This global crisis is bringing many challenges. In such a situation, it has become imperative to further enhance the spirit of cooperative federalism and coordination between the Centre and states," he said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
fuel price hikeCongressPM ModiVATInflation
Next
Story

AIIMS nurses' strike: Delhi HC asks AIIMS to constitute board to hear employees’ grievances

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Navneet Rana writes to Delhi Police, seeks action against Sanjay Raut