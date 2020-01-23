Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade on January 23, movement of several trains affected

In the wake of the full dress rehearsal of Republic Day parade on Thursday (January 23), the movement of trains will remain closed on Tilak Bridge station from 10:30 am to noon.

Indian Railways has decided to cancel some trains and divert the routes of some trains due to full dress rehearsal.

64423/64430 Ghaziabad-New Delhi-Ghaziabad EMU will remain cancelled on Thursday, while the routes of 64434 Delhi-new Delhi-Ghaziabad EMU, 64012 Shakurbasti-New Delhi-Palwal EMU, 12313 Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, 64428 New Delhi-Ghaziabad EMU, 64901 Kosi Kalan-Ghaziabad EMU, 20817 and 22811 Bhuvneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and 20839 Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express have been diverted. 11078 Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Express and 12626 New Delhi-Trivandrum Kerala Express and 14258 New Delhi-Kashi Vishwanath Express will be stopped at New Delhi railway station till the completion of full dress rehearsal.

Several roads in central Delhi will also remain shut for few hours on Thursday for the full dress rehearsal, which is scheduled to begin at 9.50 am at Vijay Chowk. The parade will proceed towards the Red Fort via Rajpath, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, taking the route the actual parade will take on Republic Day (January 26). According to Delhi Police, the traffic on Rajpath - from Vijay Chowk to India Gate - will remain restricted till the rehearsal is over.

C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Thursday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg. From 10 am on Thursday the traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions. Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the Parade.

Metro services will also be affected due to dress rehearsal as the entry and exit will remain closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm on Thursday. Similarly, on January 26 (Sunday), the entry and exit will remain closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm and Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk from 8.45 am to 12 pm.

Commuters have been advised to take the following routes:-

A) NORTH —SOUTH CORRIDOR

Ring Road — Ashram Chowk — Sarai Ring Road From Madarsa - Lodhi Road 'T' point -Road — Dhaula Kuan — Vande Matram Mandir Marg.

B) EAST- WEST CORRIDOR

Kale Khan — I.P. Flyover — Rajghat — Aurobindo Marg — AIIMS Chowk —Ring Marg — Shankar Road — Park Street or

Ring Road-Bhairon Road- Mathura Road — Lodhi Road - Aurobindo Marg — AIIMS Chowk —Ring Road — DhaulaKuan — Vande Matram Marg — Shankar Road — Park Street or Mandir Marg. Ring Road- Boulevard Road- Barf Khana Chowk — Rani Jhansi Flyover- Faiz Road — Vande Matram Marg — R/A Shankar Road. Ring Road — ISBT — Chnadgi Ram Akhara — I.P College — Mall Road — Azadpur — Punjabi Bagh.

C) FOR NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION

From South Delhi:-Dhaula Kuan — Vande Matram Marg — Panchkuian Road -Outer Circle Connaught Place-Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road- Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side. From East Delhi:- Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge - Rani Jhansi Flyover -R/A Jhandewalan — D.B. Gupta Road-Sheela Cinema Road- Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station.

D) FOR OLD DELHI RAILWAY STATION

From South Delhi:- Ring Road- Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-Ring Road — Rajghat-Ring Road-Chowk Yamuna Bazar- S.P. Mukherjee Marg-Chhatta Rail-Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Rly. Station.