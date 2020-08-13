Full dress rehearsal of 74th Independence Day Parade today, check Delhi Police traffic advisory on routes diversion

NEW DELHI: A full dress rehearsal is being held at the historic Red Fort in Delhi on Thursday morning for the 74th Independence Day celebrations. The Independence Day Ceremony will be held on 15th August. A full dress of the I-Day parade is also being held in other parts of the country today.

Though the Covid-19 has been a dampener for most events and occasions this year, the spirits of the participating personnel in the full dress rehearsal events across the country soared high and in full enthusiasm for the event that is to take place on August 15.

The visuals shared by news agency ANI showed armed forces personnel in mask observing social distancing while marching in line to the tune of the band in fromnt of the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour and address the nation from the rampart of Red Fort.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations in the national capital shall consist of the ceremony at the Red Fort which will include the presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister.

The unfurling of the National Flag will take place as usual accompanied by the playing of the National Anthem and firing of 21-gun salute. The prime minister’s speech shall be followed by the singing of the National Anthem and the release of tricoloured balloons towards the end.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure safe and smooth vehicular movement across the national capital.

The rehearsal will have the same traffic restrictions as on Independence Day.

In its advisory, Delhi traffic police has said, roads will be closed for general traffic from 4 AM to 10 AM in the morning at Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S P Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and its Link Road.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, Delhi Police has requested the invitees to follow guidelines issued by the Home Ministry and Health Ministry while they are in the function area at Red Fort. 381 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for #COVID19 & 3 died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 124.

Total cases in the police force stand at 11,773, out of which 9,416 have recovered and 2,233 are active cases: #Maharashtra Police

Here is the full advisory issued by Delhi Police. Please follow to avoid getting stuck in a jam:

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS AROUND RED FORT

The following roads will be closed for general traffic from 4.00 AM to 10.00 AM and only labeled vehicles will be permitted:-

1. Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail.

2. Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Ghana Rail.

3. S.P. Mukherjee Marg from H.C. Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk.

4. Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort.

5. Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

6. Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

7. Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT.

8. Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover i.e. Salimgarh Bypass.

Those vehicles which do not have parking labels for the rehearsal may avoid C- Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Subhash Marg, J.L. Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge and Outer Ring Road from IP Flyover through Salimgarh Bypass to ISBT and take the other routes as advised.

ROADS THAT MAY BE AVOIDED FROM 04.00 Hrs to 10.00 Hrs:

North-South Access

Alternative-1:

Aurobindo Marg — Safdarjang Road — Mother Teresa Crescent — Park Street— Mandir Marg — Panchkuian Road —Rani Jhansi Road and reach their destinations in North Delhi and vice-versa.

Reach Connaught Place — Minto Road — Bhavbhuti Marg — Ajmeri Gate — Shradhanand Marg — Lahori Gate Chowk — Naya Bazar — Peeli Kothi — S.P. Mukherjee Marg up to ODRS and reach their destination in North Delhi and vice versa.

Reach Nizamuddin Bridge to cross Yamuna — Pushta Road — G.T. Road and cross Yuddhiisthir Setu to ISBT and reach their destination in North Delhi and vice versa.

East-West corridor:

DND - NH24 (NH9) - Vikas Marg — Shandara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge will remain open to reach Ring Road. Vikas Marg — DDU Marg — Bhavbhuti Marg — DBG Road — Rani Jhansi Road/Qutub Road — Barf Khana — Boulevard Road and vice versa.

Geeta Colony Bridge will be closed towards Shantivan:- Similarly, Traffic would not be permitted on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan and from IP flyover towards Rajghat.

People are advised to reach early to avoid last minute rush and inconvenience.

RESTRICTIONS ON MOVEMENT OF COMMERCIAL TRANSPORT AND INTERSTATE BUSES:

SIGNAGES

Adequate informative signages will be displayed for the guidance of vehicular traffic destined for the Red Fort at all important traffic junctions.

1. Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Bridge and Wazirabad bridge from the 12:00 midnight of 12.08.2020 to 11:00 AM on 13.08.2020.

2. INTERSTATE BUSES WILL NOT BE ALLOWED BETWEEN MAHARANA PRATAP ISBT AND SARAI KALE KHAN ISBT FROM 00.00 midnight TO 11.00 AM on 13.08.2020.

RESTRICTIONS ON MOVEMENT OF CITY BUSES APART FROM RESTRICTED ROADS:

Local city buses including DTC will not move on Ring Road from 0000 midnight AM to 11 AM on 13.08.2020 between ISBT and Ring Road - NH-24(NH-9)/NH it point (Nizamuddin Khatta) and take alternative route available. Buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi Main Railway Station will be curtailed/diverted as below:-

1) Opposite Ramlila Ground on J.L.N. Marg for buses approaching from South and West Delhi.

2) At Mod Gate and Tis Hazari for buses coming from North, North West and East Delhi via ISBT Bridge. 3) At Boulevard Road opp. Maharaja Agrasen Park for buses coming from North Delhi side from Ring Road. Normal bus service will be restored after 10:00 AM

How to Approach/Reach Important places:-

1) Old Delhi Railway Station: a) From West and South Delhi: Mother Teresa Crescent —Park Street — Mandir Marg — Panchkuian Road — Rani Jhansi Flyover — Azad Market — Boulevard Road — Mori Gate — Pul Dufferin — S.P. Mukherjee Marg to reach the Railway Station. b) From North: Mori Gate — Pul Dufferin — S.P. Mukherjee Marg to reach the Railway Station.

2) New Delhi Rly. Station: There is no restriction.

3) ISBT Kashmere Gate a) From New Delhi and South Delhi: Mother Teresa Crescent — Park Street —Mandir Marg — Panchkuian Road — Rani Jhansi Road and Rani Jhansi Flyover— Boulevard Road. b) From North Delhi: There is no restriction.

4) J.P.N. Hospital: There is no restriction.

5) Kasturba Hospital : Ajmeri Gate — Ajmeri Bazar— Chowk Hauz Ouazi— Chawri Bazar —Chowk Barshabullah — Urdu Bazar.

IMPORTANT NOTE

In view of care to be exercised during the Covid-19 situation, the invitees are requested to follow guidelines issued by MHA & Ministry of Health & Family Welfare at all times while they are in the I.D.C. function area at Red Fort. In this regard, attention is invited to the following:

i) In the event of any invitee experiencing/having a history of any symptoms of Covid-19 within 2 weeks of the Independence Day 2020, which is yet untested or confirmed POSITIVE for Corona (Covid-19), the invitee may consider refraining to attend the event.

ii) At the entry gates, markings will be available at adequate distance and invitees are requested to position/move on these markings while entering the gate.

iii) Controlling officers & Ushers will be on duty to assist & guide for seating inside the designated enclosures.

iv) Similarly, on conclusion of the function at Red Fort, all invitees are requested to remain seated until requested/ guided by the Controlling officers/Ushers of the designated enclosures to proceed to avoid crowding at the exit.