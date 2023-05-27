Full List Of Karnataka Ministers And Their Portfolios

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to 24 new ministers in the expansion of the Siddharamaiah cabinet on Saturday. With this, the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has got the full strength of the cabinet in the state. Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. On May 20, along with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, another eight MLAs were administered the oath of office.

On May 18, Siddaramaiah was elected as the CLP leader unanimously in Karnataka, after the Congress party finalised its CM candidate after days of tussle between him and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister while DK Shivakumar took oath as his deputy.

Karnataka Cabinet expansion | Bengaluru: Congress leader HK Patil, Krishna Byregowda take oath as Karnataka Minister pic.twitter.com/VM6d9OLRT8 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023

Here is the complete list of 34 Ministers in the Karnataka Government:

(**The list will be updated as and when the portfolio allocations are made)

Minister ---------------------------- Portfolio

Siddaramaiah ------------------ Chief Minister

DK Shivakumar ----------------- Deputy CM

HK Patil

Krishna Byregowda

N Cheluvarayaswamy

K Venkatesh

HC Mahadevappa

Eshwar Khandre

Kyathasandra N Rajanna

Dinesh Gundu Rao

Sharanabasappa Darshanapur

Shivanand Patil

Timmapur Ramappa Balappa

SS Mallikarjun

Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa

Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil

Mankal Vaidya

Laxmi R Hebbalkar

Rahim Khan

D Sudhakar

Santosh S Lad

NS Boseraju

Suresha BS

Madhu Bangarappa

MC Sudhakar

B Nagendra

Priyank Kharge

G Parameshwara

MB Patil

KH Muniyappa

KJ George

Satish Jarkiholi

Ramalinga Reddy

BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan

Also Read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Approves Congress’ 5 Poll 'Guarantees' At 1st Cabinet Meet

The Congress had scored an emphatic win by bagging 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats