KARNATAKA CABINET EXPANSION

Full List Of Karnataka Ministers And Their Portfolios

Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. On May 20, along with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, another eight MLAs were administered the oath of office. 

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to 24 new ministers in the expansion of the Siddharamaiah cabinet on Saturday. With this, the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has got the full strength of the cabinet in the state. Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. On May 20, along with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, another eight MLAs were administered the oath of office. 

On May 18, Siddaramaiah was elected as the CLP leader unanimously in Karnataka, after the Congress party finalised its CM candidate after days of tussle between him and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister while DK Shivakumar took oath as his deputy.

Here is the complete list of 34 Ministers in the Karnataka Government:

(**The list will be updated as and when the portfolio allocations are made)

            Minister ---------------------------- Portfolio

  • Siddaramaiah ------------------ Chief Minister
  • DK Shivakumar ----------------- Deputy CM
  • HK Patil
  • Krishna Byregowda
  • N Cheluvarayaswamy
  • K Venkatesh
  • HC Mahadevappa
  • Eshwar Khandre
  • Kyathasandra N Rajanna
  • Dinesh Gundu Rao
  • Sharanabasappa Darshanapur
  • Shivanand Patil
  • Timmapur Ramappa Balappa
  •  SS Mallikarjun
  •  Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa
  •  Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil
  •  Mankal Vaidya
  •  Laxmi R Hebbalkar
  •  Rahim Khan
  •  D Sudhakar
  •  Santosh S Lad
  •  NS Boseraju
  •  Suresha BS
  • Madhu Bangarappa
  • MC Sudhakar
  • B Nagendra
  • Priyank Kharge
  • G Parameshwara
  • MB Patil
  • KH Muniyappa
  • KJ George
  • Satish Jarkiholi
  • Ramalinga Reddy
  • BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan

The Congress had scored an emphatic win by bagging 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats 

