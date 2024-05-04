Fun Turns Fatal As 5 College Students Get Killed In Brutal Road Accident - WATCH

Dehradun: In the Uttarakhand district of Dehradun, a car plunged into a deep ditch on Saturday, killing five passengers and seriously injuring one more, according to an official. The event happened on Mussoorie Dehradun Marg, Jhadipani Road, Uttarakhand, close to Pani Wala Band.

Five individuals perished and one girl was critically hurt after a car lost control and crashed into a deep ditch, according to Pramod Kumar, the City's Superintendent of Police. Nancy was found to be injured and is currently receiving medical attention. "The injured person's condition is critical," Kumar stated.

There were a total of seven members in the car out of which 4 were boys while two were girls all were students of Dehradun IMS College and had come to Mussoorie for a trip, Kumar added. While returning to Dehradun in the morning, the car fell into a deep ditch, Kumar said.

The group of seven people in the car included two girls and four boys who were all Dehradun IMS College students on a trip to Mussoorie, according to Kumar. The automobile went into a deep ditch on the way back to Dehradun in the morning, according to Kumar.

Additionally, he stated that as soon as there were reports of the accident, emergency response teams—including the Mussoorie Police, Fire Service, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)—arrived on the scene. The two girls were successfully pulled from the ditch and taken to a Dehradun hospital.

But in spite of everything they did, one of the girls died later in the hospital from her wounds, bringing the total number of deaths to five. More information is awaited.

Earlier on April 22, authorities in the Rudraprayag area of Uttar Pradesh reported that a car had crashed into a ravine, killing one and injuring another.

Preetam Singh, 24, who died, and Suraj Singh, 35, who was injured, were both from Bhunka village in Rudraprayag. As per the officials, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was notified by the Rudraprayag District Control Room today about a vehicle collision that occurred at Bhunka in the district. Sub-Inspector Bhagat Singh and the SDRF rescue crew promptly left for the accident scene after learning of this.

Two people were in the vehicle, one of whom died on the spot, while the other was injured and had already been rescued and sent to the hospital by local people, the officials added. As soon as the team reached, they extracted the body of the second person from the wrecked vehicle, and transported it to the main road using a stretcher, handing it over to the district police, said officials.

According to the officials, there were two people in the vehicle; one of them died instantly, while the other was hurt but had already been rescued and taken to the hospital by neighbors. As soon as the team arrived, they removed the second person's body from the totaled car, carried it on a stretcher to the main road, and gave it to the district police, according to authorities.