हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ghulam Nabi Azad

G-23 proposals: Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to meet Sonia Gandhi today; Rahul - Priyanka to remain present

The G-23 leader congregated to deliberate on the `demoralizing outcome` of the recent results of the Assembly elections. They said that the only way forward for the party is to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels.

G-23 proposals: Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to meet Sonia Gandhi today; Rahul - Priyanka to remain present
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath on Thursday. The time of the meeting is yet to be finalized from the party chief`s office. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to remain present in the meeting, according to sources. 

Senior Congress leader and member of the dissident "G-23" group of leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad's meeting with Sonia Gandhi holds significance in view of the recent poll debacle of Congress in five states and a row and accountability over leadership. 

Earlier on Wednesday, the leader of Congress' dissident group, informally known as G-23, met to discuss the outcome of the party's dismal performance in the recently concluded assembly elections. The group, has senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Manishankar Aiyer, PJ Kurian, Manish Tewary Shashi Tharoor and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, issued a joint statement, saying, "that the next steps will be announced soon".

"We believe that the only way forward is for the Congress to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all the levels," the leaders said in a joint statement after the G23 meeting concluded at senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad`s residence.

The leader congregated there to deliberate on the `demoralizing outcome` of the recent results of the Assembly elections. They said that the only way forward for the party is to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels.

The statement said that it is necessary to strengthen the Congress Party to oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding "We demand the Congress party to initiate dialogue with other likeminded forces to create a platform to pave the way for a credible alternative for 2024 and the next steps in this regard will be announced soon." 

As per the statement, the meeting was held in the knowledge of party chief Sonia Gandhi and "she was informed of the meeting when Azad and the party chief had a telephonic conversation on Tuesday to have a meeting on Thursday."

G23 leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Kapil Sibbal, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Manish Tiwari, and others were seen leaving the residence of Azad after the meeting ended, said ANI report.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ghulam Nabi AzadSonia Gandhig-23Rahul GandhiPriyanka Gandhi
Next
Story

G-23 proposals: Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to meet Sonia Gandhi today, Rahul-Priyanka to remain present

Must Watch

PT43M18S

Taal Thok Ke Live: Stuck on hijab, 'wandering' from book?