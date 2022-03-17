G-23 proposals: Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to meet Sonia Gandhi today; Rahul - Priyanka to remain present

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath on Thursday. The time of the meeting is yet to be finalized from the party chief`s office. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to remain present in the meeting, according to sources.

Senior Congress leader and member of the dissident "G-23" group of leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad's meeting with Sonia Gandhi holds significance in view of the recent poll debacle of Congress in five states and a row and accountability over leadership.

Earlier on Wednesday, the leader of Congress' dissident group, informally known as G-23, met to discuss the outcome of the party's dismal performance in the recently concluded assembly elections. The group, has senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Manishankar Aiyer, PJ Kurian, Manish Tewary Shashi Tharoor and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, issued a joint statement, saying, "that the next steps will be announced soon".

"We believe that the only way forward is for the Congress to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all the levels," the leaders said in a joint statement after the G23 meeting concluded at senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad`s residence.

The leader congregated there to deliberate on the `demoralizing outcome` of the recent results of the Assembly elections. They said that the only way forward for the party is to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels.

The statement said that it is necessary to strengthen the Congress Party to oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding "We demand the Congress party to initiate dialogue with other likeminded forces to create a platform to pave the way for a credible alternative for 2024 and the next steps in this regard will be announced soon."

As per the statement, the meeting was held in the knowledge of party chief Sonia Gandhi and "she was informed of the meeting when Azad and the party chief had a telephonic conversation on Tuesday to have a meeting on Thursday."

G23 leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Kapil Sibbal, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Manish Tiwari, and others were seen leaving the residence of Azad after the meeting ended, said ANI report.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV