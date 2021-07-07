G Kishan Reddy finds place in PM Modi’s new cabinet

New Delhi: Gangapuram Kishan Reddy made it to the elite list of cabinet ministers in the latest shuffle by Modi government. He took oath on Wednesday (July 7) in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders from BJP and other ally parties.

He previously served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs in the central government.

Reddy is a Lok Sabha MP from Secunderabad constituency since 2019. He has been MLA thrice from Himayatnagar constituency (2004-2009) and Amberpet constituency (2009-2014 & 2014-2018).

He served as the state BJP president of Telangana from 2014 to 2016.

As many as 43 new ministers were inducted into the new cabinet on Wednesday.

