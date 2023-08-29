G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Police Issues Fresh Advisory For Road, Metro Commuters

NEW DELHI: The G20 Summit India 2023, one of this year's major geopolitical events, is set to take place in New Delhi from September 9 to 10. Ahead of the summit, the Delhi government has announced a three-day holiday for educational institutions, and public and private offices, including banks, from September 8 to 10.

As the summit approaches, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory specifically aimed at railway passengers. Passengers travelling to the airport, New Delhi, and Old Delhi railway stations will experience facilitated movement, although travel times might be slightly longer than usual. To ensure smooth transit, the Delhi Traffic Police recommends using the Airport Express Line of the Delhi Metro for airport travel and the Delhi Metro for railway station access.





जी-20 समिट ( दिनांक 9 व 10 सितंबर ) के दौरान, सुगम आवाजाही के लिए यातायात निर्देशिका।



Traffic advisory in view of #G20Summit on Sept 9 & 10, 2023, to facilitate hassle free movement of vehicles.



यातायात निर्देशिका/Traffic Advisory: https://t.co/MdimimVRd3 pic.twitter.com/ns12MLvl2J — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 28, 2023

Traffic Diversion for New Delhi Railway Station:

- South & West Delhi: Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Naraina Flyover – Mayapuri Chowk – Kirti Nagar Main Road – Shadipur Flyover - Patel Road (Main Mathura Marg) – R/A Pusa – Pusa Road – Dayal Chowk – Panchkuian Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place – Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road – Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

- North & East Delhi: Yudhisthir Setu – Boulevard Road – Rani Jhansi Flyover – R/A Jhandewalan – D.B. Gupta Road – Sheela Cinema Road – Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station.

Traffic Diversion for Old Delhi Railway Station:

- South & East Delhi: Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Noida Link Road – Pusta Road – Yudhister Setu – ISBT Kashmere Gate – Lothian Road – Chhatta Rail – S.P. Mukherjee Marg – Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.

- West & North Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction – Rohtak Road – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Lothian Road – Chatta Rail – Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.

Traffic Diversion for Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station:

- South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Ring Road – AIIMS Chowk – Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu – Slip Road towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg – Lodhi Road – Neela Gumbad – Hazrat Nizamuddin Marg – Nizamuddin Railway Station Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

- East Delhi: Pusta Road/Noida Link Road – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) – Nizamuddin Entry-II Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

- West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction – Mahatma Gandhi Road (Ring Road) – Raja Garden Chowk – Naraina Flyover – Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Ring Road – AIIMS Chowk – Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu – Slip Road towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg – Lodhi Road – Neela Gumbad – Hazrat Nizamuddin Marg – Nizamuddin Railway Station Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

- North Delhi: Mukarba Chowk – Dr. KB Hedgewar Marg (Outer Ring Road) – Majnu Ka Tila) – Chandgi Ram Akhada – Left loop from Ring Road towards Yudhishthir Setu – GT Road – Shastri Park – Pusta Road/Noida Link Road – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) – Nizamuddin Entry-II Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

Traffic Diversion for Sarai Rohilla Railway Station:

- South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Vande Matram Marg – Dayal Chowk – Faiz Road – New Rohtak Road – Liberty Cinema – Navhind School Marg – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

- East Delhi: Noida Link Road/Pusta Road – Shastri Park – GT Road – Yudhishthir Setu – GT Karnal Road – Under Rani Jhansi Flyover – Ram Bagh Marg – Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Old Rohtak Road – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

- West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction – Rohtak Road – New Rohtak Road – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

- North Delhi: Azadpur Chowk – Ring Road – Prem Badi Pul – Maharaja Nahar Singh Marg – Inderlok Metro Station – Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Old Rohtak Road – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

400 specially-trained police personnel to be deployed at 21 locations in Delhi

To enhance the summit experience for foreign delegates, approximately 400 specially-trained police personnel will be stationed at 21 key locations across Delhi. These personnel will assist with security and travel arrangements, utilizing newly acquired Bolero vehicles.

50 Ambulances For Emergency Response

Furthermore, in anticipation of any medical emergencies, 50 ambulances staffed with medical professionals will be strategically positioned at hotels, airports, and the main summit venue, Bharat Mandapam. Delhi is also adding natural beauty to the G20 Summit atmosphere, with over 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants and foliage adorning key roads and venues.

Scheduled for September 9 and 10, the G20 Summit in Delhi reflects India's G20 Presidency commitment to global economic cooperation, engaging world leaders in discussions on pressing international economic and financial matters.