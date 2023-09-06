trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658666
G20 Summit: Avoid Walking, Cycling In India Gate, Kartavya Path, Delhi Traffic Police Urges People

G20 Summit: In a message to commuters, the Delhi Traffic Police said that bus and metro services, with partial restrictions, will be available during the mega summit. 

Last Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 02:51 PM IST|Source: ANI
G20 Summit: Avoid Walking, Cycling In India Gate, Kartavya Path, Delhi Traffic Police Urges People

New Delhi: With only days remaining for the G20 Summit in the national capital, Delhi traffic police on Wednesday appealed to the citizens to avoid walking or cycling in the India Gate or Kartavya Path area. Addressing a press briefing, Delhi Special Commissioners of Police Traffic, SS Yadav said, "We have appealed to the citizens to avoid going out for walking, picnic or cycling in the India Gate or Kartavya Path area."

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10. In a message to commuters, the Delhi Traffic Police said that bus and metro services, with partial restrictions, will be available during the mega summit. 


"Only New Delhi and NDMC have been included in the controlled zone. Bus services and metro services will be available. The services at Pragati Maidan and Supreme Court metro station will be affected," he said, adding that online delivery of essential services will be allowed. 

"But, Swiggy, Domino's food delivery will not be allowed in the New Delhi area," he added.  The senior official also advised the general public to download the indigenous MapmyIndia app, which will help commuters take alternative routes and reach their destination. 

"It is advised for the people to use MapmyIndia app which is an indigenous navigation application so that it becomes easier for people to reach their destination," Yadav added.  

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year with the theme -- ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. 

