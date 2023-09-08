G20 Summit: 'Bharat Vadya Darshanam', Ensemble Of 78 Instrumentalists To Enthrall World Leaders

New Delhi: In a celebration of India's diverse musical heritage, a virtuoso ensemble of instrumentalists, each representing various classical and contemporary music styles, is set to enthral world leaders attending the G20 Summit, as revealed in an official program brochure. The performance, titled 'Bharat Vadya Darshanam' or 'Musical Journey of India,' is presented by the 'Gaandharva Aatodyam' group and will take centre stage during the ceremonial dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in honour of the G20 leaders on September 9.

Conceptualized by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, the presentation will feature an array of Indian classical musical instruments, including santoor, saranagi, jal tarang, and shehnai, among others. The brochure describes the ensemble as a "unique and groundbreaking musical presentation, a harmonious journey of Bharat through music." It promises to showcase prominent musical styles, such as Hindustani, Carnatic, folk, and contemporary music, all of which encapsulate India's rich musical tapestry.

"This journey will take us through all parts of India through their representative music. Our co-traveller will be the 'Gaandharva Aatodyam' with an ensemble of 78 traditional instrumentalists from all over the country," states the official brochure.

"This pioneering program celebrates the rich tapestry of Bharat’s musical heritage, bringing together virtuoso instrumentalists who infuse their unique styles into a mesmerizing symphony of sounds. With this innovative blend, the ensemble not only showcases the cultural depth of India but also creates an auditory experience that transcends regional boundaries," it continues.

The musical performance will commence with compositions in Vilambit Laya (slow tempo), followed by Madhya Laya (medium fast tempo), and conclude with pieces in Druta Laya (fast tempo), according to officials.

The ensemble comprises 34 Hindustani musical instruments, 18 Carnatic musical instruments, and 26 folk musical instruments from various regions of India. Among the 78 artists involved are 11 children, 13 women, six differently-abled (divyang) artists, 26 young men, and 22 professionals, as indicated in the brochure.

The brochure highlights that the musicians will immerse themselves in ancient Vedic musical instruments, tribal instruments, and folk instruments, alongside classical musical instruments, creating a captivating auditory landscape. The musicians will be adorned in traditional attire representative of their respective regions.

Officials also mention that this pioneering initiative exemplifies the profound impact of music in celebrating India's diverse artistic expressions in a truly aesthetic manner. The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to take place at the newly constructed international convention and exhibition centre, Bharat Mandapam, in Pragati Maidan from September 9-10.

The G20 dinner, hosted at Bharat Mandapam for heads of states and other top leaders, will be a remarkable event. In the official invitation sent by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu is addressed as the "President of Bharat."