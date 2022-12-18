G20 Summit: Delhi government orders relocation of beggars to night shelters from Kashmere Gate ISBT

New Delhi: Delhi's Pragati Maidan is the main venue of the G20 summit which is scheduled to be held in September 2023. Hence, in view of the G20 Summit, the Arvind Kejriwal led-AAP government has issued directions to remove and relocate beggars from the Hanuman Mandir area near the Kashmere Gate ISBT to night shelters of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). A four-member committee, under the chief engineer of DUSIB, has been constituted to coordinate with government agencies including the deputy commissioner of police of the district concerned. The officials have been ordered to prepare an action plan by December 20 "for shifting these beggars in night shelters located at Dwarka and other places where spaces are available."

"(The) CM has directed that beggars around Hanuman Mandir near ISBT should be removed and relocated to the night shelters of DUSIB. This exercise is necessitated keeping in view the meetings of the G20 summit," an order issued by DUSIB CEO K Mahesh said.

It said that under the Bombay Prevention of Begging Act, 1959, which has been extended to Delhi, it is the mandate of the Social Welfare Department to prevent begging and formulate schemes for the welfare of "beggars."

"However, as directed by the chief minister, DUSIB along with the Social Welfare Department shall take necessary action in the matter," the order read.

India took over the presidency of the G20 on December 1. The summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies starting in December.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries and the European Union. Its members represent around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 percent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

(With inputs from PTI)