G20 Summit: Delhi Govt Issues Notification On Traffic Restrictions; Check What Will Be Allowed, What Will Remain Closed

The Delhi government has issued a gazette notification on traffic restrictions imposed across the national capital in view of the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital.

Check What Is Allowed & What Will Remain Closed

 

According to the gazette notification, all types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses shall not operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from 00:00 hours on the intervening night of September 7 and 8 to 23:59 hours on September 10. 

Goods vehicles carrying Essential Commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies and others having valid ‘No Entry Permissions’ will be allowed to enter Delhi, it stated. The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I” from 5 am on September 8 to 23:59 hours on September 10, the notification stated.

 

 

The entire area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered a “Regulated Zone” from 5 am on September 8 to 23:59 hours on September 10. 

Only bonafide residents, authorized vehicles, emergency vehicles and vehicles of passengers travelling to the Airport, Old Delhi and New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply on the road network of New Delhi District, the notification read.

No TSR and taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in the New Delhi District from 5 am on September 9 to 23:59 hours on September 10.

All types of commercial vehicles including buses that are already present in Delhi shall be allowed to move on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi, the notification stated.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. 

