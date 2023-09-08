Jet Engine, Nuclear Technology On Agenda As PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Prez Biden

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden at his official residence in New Delhi. The two leaders had a fruitful meeting and exchanged views on various issues that will enhance the economic and social connections between India and USA. They also reaffirmed their commitment to work together for the common good of the world. The meeting was held soon after Biden arrived in New Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit to be chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "Happy to have welcomed US Prez Joe Biden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good."

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary o and will further deepen the bond between India and the USA," the prime minister's State Anthony Blinken and US NSA Jake Sullivan were also present in the meeting from the US side while the Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.

The bilateral meeting between the two leaders will be an opportunity for both leaders to pick up from where they left off during PM Modi's maiden State visit to the US in June. The bilateral meeting is expected to see meaningful advancements on the GE jet engine deal and civil nuclear technology, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was quoted as saying in a Reuters report.

Modi is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next two days when world leaders gather in the national capital for the Summit. The prime minister earlier said that these meetings would give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation.

"It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development," the prime minister posted on X, adding, "I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days." "I will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation," Modi said.

On Saturday, he will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events. On Sunday, he will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, sources said.