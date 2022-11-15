G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi, US President Biden shake hands, share warm hug in Bali - See PICS

Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden greeted each other and shared a warm hug as the two leaders met in Indonesia’s Bali where the G20 Summit is being held. The Prime Minister’s Office shared a photo in which the two leaders can be seen shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries. "PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBideninteract during the @g20org Summit in Bali. G20 working session on Food and Energy Security," Prime Minister`s Office tweeted.

The two leaders will participate in the G20 working session on Food and Energy Security today.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron as the #G20BaliSummit began in Indonesia this morning.



PM Modi also greeted and shook hands with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Earlier today, PM Modi was greeted by Indonesia`s President Joko Widodo at the venue. Upon his arrival in Bali on Sunday night, PM Modi was received a traditional welcome. "Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali!" the Prime Minister tweeted.

The 17th edition of the G20 Summit will extensively focus on key issues of global concern under the theme of `Recover Together, Recover Stronger`.

As part of the G20 Summit Agenda- Three working sessions will be held on food and energy security, health, and digital transformation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the summit and review the progress in India`s bilateral relations with them.

According to the departure statement of the PM released by the Prime Minister`s Office, "India`s G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme `Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam` or `One Earth One Family One Future`, which underlines the message of equitable growth and shared future for all.”

Indonesia`s President will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022. PM Modi will extend personal invitations to G20 members and other invitees at the G20 summit scheduled to be held in India in 2023.