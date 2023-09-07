G20 Summit: US President Joe Biden To Arrive In Delhi Tomorrow, Check What Tops The Agenda

Washington: US President Joe Biden is set to arrive in New Delhi on Friday, where he will engage in a series of significant meetings and events during his three-day visit, according to the White House.

Friday Arrival and Bilateral Meeting

Biden's visit kicks off with a stopover in Ramstein, Germany, before his arrival in New Delhi on Friday. He is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day.

Saturday Engagements

On Saturday, President Biden's schedule includes an official arrival and a handshake with Prime Minister Modi. Following this, he will participate in two crucial sessions of the G20 Leaders’ Summit: "One Earth" and "One Family." Additionally, Biden will join an event focused on the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment. The day will culminate with a dinner and cultural program alongside other G20 Leaders.

Sunday, Visit to Raj Ghat Memorial

On Sunday, the US President will pay a visit to the Raj Ghat Memorial, accompanied by fellow G20 Leaders. Subsequently, Biden is scheduled to depart from New Delhi and travel to Hanoi, Vietnam. In Hanoi, Biden will partake in a welcome ceremony hosted by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng of the Communist Party of Vietnam. A meeting with General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng will follow, where both leaders will deliver remarks. Biden will conclude his visit with a press conference, as confirmed by the White House.

Agenda Highlights: Economic Cooperation and Multilateral Investment

During his visit, President Biden is expected to discuss the G20 agenda, with a focus on economic cooperation and multilateral investment opportunities. The American leader is keen on advocating for multilateral development bank reform and reshaping.

Topics of Discussion & Outlook

While climate and the ongoing Ukraine conflict are likely to be discussed, the primary emphasis during the talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden will be on economic matters and multilateral cooperation. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and has since hosted approximately 200 meetings related to the G20 in various cities across the nation. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi is set to consolidate the outcomes of these meetings, and leaders will adopt a G20 Leaders’ Declaration that reflects their commitment to the discussed priorities.

This visit by President Joe Biden underscores the importance of the G20 Summit and the global collaboration needed to address pressing issues.