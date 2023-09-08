G20 Summit: World’s Safest Plane Lands At Delhi Airport, Know All About Air Force One

US President Joe Biden has arrived in India for the G20 Summit, scheduled to take place in New Delhi on September 9-10, 2023. India is hosting the G20 Summit for the first time and leaders from across the G20 nations have started to arrive in the capital. Latest to land at the Delhi International Airport is Joe Biden, the President of the United States. He has arrived in his world-famous Air Force One, which is also termed as a fortress in the sky or the “Flying Oval Office”.

Key Facts About The Air Force One

1. Air Force One refers to one of the two retrofitted Boeing 747 commercial airliners with tail codes 28000 and 29000, while the Air Force designation for the aircraft is VC-25A.

2. The Air Force One is one of the most recognizable symbols of the US President's office and serves as his office in case of any adverse situation, giving it the name “Flying Oval Office”.

3. The Boeing 747 is maintained by Boeing, and flown by the United States Air Force pilots and has a sophisticated cabin for the President to relax and hold office meetings.

4. The Air Force One is also termed as a fortress due to its defence systems which includes onboard electronics to save against electromagnetic pulse. The Air Force One boasts of advanced secure communication equipment that make it a mobile command center in case of an attack on the United States.

5. The Air Force One gets a familiar Blue and White livery, which Donald Trump decided to change to red colour during his tenure, but the decision was rolled back.

6. The cabin of Air Force One has 4,000 square feet of floor space on three levels, besides a dedicated medical suite with an operating room, permanent onboard doctor and containers carrying blood for the President.

7. The plane can feed 100 people at a time as the President usually flies with a large entourage, including journalists, senior advisors, Secret Service officers, and other guests. The Air Force One can carry 102 passengers, including 26 crew members.

8. Ahead of the arrival of the Air Force One, several cargo planes fly to provide the President with services needed in remote locations, including The Beast limousine.

9. Air Force One or Boeing 747-200 was first delivered in 1990 during the administration of President George HW Bush and can be replaced with Boeing 777 in the future.

10. Air Force One became popular due to its presence in various Hollywood movies, giving it a cult status.