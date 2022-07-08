BJP MP Dilip Ghosh has courted controversy by commenting on the family identity of the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. A complaint has been lodged against him at the Kanthi and Eco Park police stations by Trinamool Congress (TMC). But the former State BJP President naturally rubbished all the allegations. Instead he hit back at the State's ruling regime. Dilip Ghosh said, "They have filed cases against me in all the courts of West Bengal. In every police station, FIRs have been lodged against me. There's nothing more the TMC can do. I didn't do drama. A shameless, shameless party. Don't get ashamed! Now I'm on the street. Send the police, if you have the courage, arrest me. I will say, Gaali gali mein shor hai, pura party chor hain! Dum hain toh arrest karo!"

The former state president of the BJP did not stop here. He added, "Dilip Ghosh has the courage to put his finger in their eyes, so I gave it. If necessary, I'll stand at Chowrasta and say. I'll go to Bhawanipur and tell you. I'll call a thief a thief, I'll call a robber a robber. If you have the courage, arrest me! Then you will see what the BJP is all about!"

Also Read: 'If you leave, who will run the State? PLEASE...', Mamata Banerjee urges 'THEM' in Bengal

The Trinamool (TMC) went to Raj Bhavan against Dilip Ghosh. The representatives of the ruling party in the state demanded a 'severe punishment' against the former BJP state president from Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghoshdastidar said, "We are shocked. An elected MP of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the misogynistic remarks he made against our chief minister and the manner in which he insulted, needs to be remedied immediately. Dilip Ghosh has to tender an unconditional apology. I have demanded a strict punishment from the Governor."