If you go abroad, who will run the country and the State? Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the youth of the State. Her request is to study abroad and come back to the country. Because this land is our motherland. This was stated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a function while distributing student credit cards at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.

The opposition claims that the trend of leaving the State among the youth has increased since the Mamata government came to power in West Bengal in 2011. They complain that there are no jobs in the state. As a result, whether highly educated or general educated, everyone has to leave the state in search of work. Highly educated people are migrating abroad, some to cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. And the general educated are going to the western states to work as labourers or drive cars. They claim that the number of migrant workers during the Corona lockdown has made the picture clear of Mamata Banerjee's government's failure to create jobs.

In this situation, Mamata said on Thursday, "Some of us think that we will go to study in Harvard, we will go to Cambridge. I will have only one request from our new generation student and youth. If everyone goes abroad then who will be in the country? Who will be in the State? Who will run the education system? Who will run the culture? Who will run the economy? Go, study but please come back after studies are over. Don't forget your motherland. Don't forget the birthplace. Don't forget the workplace. Don't forget the religion. Come back to this ground. Remember, this soil can give you more than other soil can give you."

The Chief Minister claimed that around 30,000 vacancies in vocational education are in the hands of the government. The youth will be recruited to those posts through job fairs very soon.