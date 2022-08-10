GAIL Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies! Apply for over 200 posts at gailonline.com- Check vacancy details and other details here
GAIL Recruitment 2022: GAIL (India) Limited is hiring 282 Non Executive Posts, candidates can apply via official website, scroll down for latest updates here.
GAIL Recruitment 2022: GAIL (India) Limited will soon publish the notification for recruitment to the post of Non-Executive Posts on its official website i.e. gailonline.com. There are 282 open positions in various Non-Executive grades in the fields of Chemical, Laboratory, Mechanical, Telecom/Telemetry, Electrical, Fire & Safety, Instrumentation, Store & Purchase, Civil, Finance & Accounts, Official Language, Marketing, and Human Resource (HR). A thorough notification will be sent out for the discipline-specific openings.
As per the local media reports, the GAIL Non-Executive Online Application Form will be made available on the official website starting on August 16, 2022, and will remain there through September 15, 2022. Once the notification is made public, more information on eligibility requirements, age restrictions, selection criteria, and application procedures can be viewed. ALSO READ: AP ECET 2022: Results likely to be released TODAY
GAIL Jobs 2022: Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 16 August 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 15 September 2022
GAIL Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 282
- Chemical
- Laboratory
- Mechanical
- Telecom/Telemetry
- Electrical
- Fire & Safety
- Instrumentation
- Store & Purchase
- Civil
- Finance & Accounts
- Official Language
- Marketing
- Human Resource (HR)
GAIL Jobs 2022; direct link here
GAIL Recruitment 2022: How to apply online
- Visit the official website of GAIL - gailonline.com and then ‘Career Section’
- Click on the online application link.
- Enter your details
- Take a printout of the Application Form generated by the system
