GAIL Recruitment 2022: GAIL (India) Limited will soon publish the notification for recruitment to the post of Non-Executive Posts on its official website i.e. gailonline.com. There are 282 open positions in various Non-Executive grades in the fields of Chemical, Laboratory, Mechanical, Telecom/Telemetry, Electrical, Fire & Safety, Instrumentation, Store & Purchase, Civil, Finance & Accounts, Official Language, Marketing, and Human Resource (HR). A thorough notification will be sent out for the discipline-specific openings.

As per the local media reports, the GAIL Non-Executive Online Application Form will be made available on the official website starting on August 16, 2022, and will remain there through September 15, 2022. Once the notification is made public, more information on eligibility requirements, age restrictions, selection criteria, and application procedures can be viewed.

GAIL Jobs 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 16 August 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 15 September 2022

GAIL Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 282

Chemical

Laboratory

Mechanical

Telecom/Telemetry

Electrical

Fire & Safety

Instrumentation

Store & Purchase

Civil

Finance & Accounts

Official Language

Marketing

Human Resource (HR)

GAIL Recruitment 2022: How to apply online