GHAZIABAD

Gaj Prastha, Doodheshwar Nath Nagar Or Harnandipuram: Civic Body Clears Proposal To Rename Ghaziabad

During the meeting, three names -- Gaj Prastha, Doodheshwar Nath Nagar or Harnandipuram -- were finalised, which would now be sent to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 07:21 AM IST|Source: ANI
GHAZIABAD: Adding to the sequence of name changes in Uttar Pradesh since the Yogi government took shape, a proposal to change the name of the Ghaziabad district was passed with a majority by the municipal corporation on Tuesday. According to sources, two members of the corporation voted against the motion to rename Ghaziabad.

During the meeting, three names -- Gaj Prastha, Doodheshwar Nath Nagar or Harnandipuram -- were finalised, which would now be sent to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Speaking on the development, Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal said a lot of people have been demanding a name change for the district. "A proposal will be sent to the CM after the discussion with the board. The final decision on the name change rests with the CM," the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, the head priest of Doodheshwar Nath temple in the district, Mahant Narayan Giri, said he had a meeting with CM Yogi last month during which the latter assured him that he would consider the request for name change. "Back in the day, Ghaziabad used to be known as Gaj Prastha. Mughal emperor Akbar's brother-in-law, Ghazuddin, renamed it Ghaziabad. Our first demand was that the name of this city be changed to either Gaj Prastha, Doodheshwar Nath Nagar or Haranandipuram. We also spoke to the chief minister and proposed these three names. He assured us that he would consider the matter," he said.

The priest added that names that carry a colonial tag or the legacy of slavery should not be persisted with post independence. "We consider it as our good fortune that the municipal corporation of Ghaziabad has passed this proposal. We are confident that Yogi-ji will restore the glory of the old times to the city," he added.

