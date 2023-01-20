topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
GANDHI GODSE EK YUDH

Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh: Make it tax-free, Hindu Mahasabha demands ahead of film's Republic Day release

Hindu Mahasabha's National Vice President Jaiveer Bhardwaj said that it is for the first time that Nathuram Godse's story is being presented on the big screen.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 02:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh: Make it tax-free, Hindu Mahasabha demands ahead of film's Republic Day release

New Delhi: Bollywood film director Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' is set to hit the big screens across the country on the occasion of Republic Day 2023. The film which has gained support as well as criticism is all set to release on January 26. Ahead of its release the film has stirred controversies and sparked debate in Madhya Pradesh. On one hand, Hindu Mahasabha has asked to waive taxes on the movie while on the other hand, many are seeking a ban on the movie.

Hindu Mahasabha demands taxfree Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh

National Vice President of Hindu Mahasabha Jaiveer Bhardwaj said that the organisation has raised the demand to make the film tax-free. He said it is the first Nathuram Godse's story is being presented on the big screen. "Martyr Nathuram Godse has got a chance to speak in the film," he added.

He further said that the government has given the nod censor board to release the film which means that government agrees to the fact that "Godse sacrificed his life for the nation."

Meanwhile, Govind Singh LoP Madhya Pradesh said that he will not say comment on the film which is yet to be released however he said, " Today the question is that even after 75 years of independence, temples are being built to worship Godse- the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi."

BJP leaders refrain from commenting on Gandhi Godse Ek - Yudh

While congress leaders are strongly opposing the idea of glorification of Nathuram Godse --the killer of Mohandas Karmanchand Gandhi, BJP leaders are refraining from commenting on the release of the film.
When Madya Pradesh BJP Chief was asked about Hindu Mahasabha's demand to make Gandhi Godse Ek Yuddh tax-free, he did not answer.

Live Tv

Gandhi Godse Ek YudhNathuram GodseMahatma GandhiRepublic Day 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885