Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh: Make it tax-free, Hindu Mahasabha demands ahead of film's Republic Day release

New Delhi: Bollywood film director Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' is set to hit the big screens across the country on the occasion of Republic Day 2023. The film which has gained support as well as criticism is all set to release on January 26. Ahead of its release the film has stirred controversies and sparked debate in Madhya Pradesh. On one hand, Hindu Mahasabha has asked to waive taxes on the movie while on the other hand, many are seeking a ban on the movie.

Hindu Mahasabha demands taxfree Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh

National Vice President of Hindu Mahasabha Jaiveer Bhardwaj said that the organisation has raised the demand to make the film tax-free. He said it is the first Nathuram Godse's story is being presented on the big screen. "Martyr Nathuram Godse has got a chance to speak in the film," he added.

He further said that the government has given the nod censor board to release the film which means that government agrees to the fact that "Godse sacrificed his life for the nation."

Meanwhile, Govind Singh LoP Madhya Pradesh said that he will not say comment on the film which is yet to be released however he said, " Today the question is that even after 75 years of independence, temples are being built to worship Godse- the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi."

BJP leaders refrain from commenting on Gandhi Godse Ek - Yudh

While congress leaders are strongly opposing the idea of glorification of Nathuram Godse --the killer of Mohandas Karmanchand Gandhi, BJP leaders are refraining from commenting on the release of the film.

When Madya Pradesh BJP Chief was asked about Hindu Mahasabha's demand to make Gandhi Godse Ek Yuddh tax-free, he did not answer.