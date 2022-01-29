हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Railway Ministry

Gandhidham-Puri Express fire fully extinguished, coach detached: Railway Ministry

A fire broke out in the pantry cart of Gandhidham-Puri Express (12993) on Saturday at around 10:30.

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the pantry cart of Gandhidham-Puri Express (12993) on Saturday (January 29) at Nandurbar station in Maharashtra. Fire extinguishers reached the spot ad an operation is underway. All the passengers are safe.

As per ANI’s latest update, the fire was reported to be extinguished and the coach was detached from the train.

According to the Railway Ministry, the fire was detected at around 10:30 on Saturday.

“Dy SS/Nandurbar informed Nandurbar Control that fire detected in pantry car of Gandhidham-Puri Express while entering Nandurbar station,” ANI quotes Railway ministry.

According to ANI, the Medical team and other paramedical staff immediately rushed to the site. There have been no injuries. The train comprises of total 22 coaches and the pantry car was the 13th coach.

More details are awaited.

