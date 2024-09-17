Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory- Check Road Closures And Diversions

Ganesh Visarjan 2024: The Ganpati festival, which began on September 7, will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on Tuesday, September 17, marking the end of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with the immersion of idols on Anant Chaturdashi. To manage the large crowds expected during the Visarjan processions, the Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory. The city will experience various traffic diversions to accommodate the grand immersion processions.

The Coastal Road will remain open 24 hours a day until September 18, easing travel between North and South Mumbai. However, authorities advise avoiding private vehicles and using local trains and BEST buses to reduce traffic congestion. New Railway Overbridges (ROBs) guidelines have been introduced, limiting pedestrian traffic to 100 people at a time. Additionally, processions, dancing, and the use of loudspeakers on these bridges are prohibited for safety reasons.

While the Coastal Road will be accessible for travel between North and South Mumbai, other major routes such as the Eastern Freeway, P D'Mello Road, CSMT Junction Road, and Princess Street will also remain open.

Heavy congestion in these areas

Heavy traffic is expected around Girgaon Chowpatty and nearby areas including Girgaon, Thakurdwar, VP Road, SVP Road, and Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road in Kalbadevi. Significant congestion is also anticipated in Cuffe Parade, Badhwar Park in Colaba, the Metro Junction near CSMT, and in Bhendi Bazaar, Pydhonie, and DB Marg.

In Nagpada, areas such as Agripada, Saat Rasta Junction, Khada Parsee Junction, NM Joshi Marg, and Mumbai Central Junction are likely to face heavy traffic. Motorists are advised to use main roads like Dr. BA Road, Lalbaug Flyover Bridge, Sir JJ Flyover, and the Coastal Road as alternatives to avoid congestion on inner streets.

Traffic restrictions in THESE areas

In Dadar’s Bhoiwada area, heavy traffic is anticipated around Hind Mata Junction, Bharat Mata Junction, Parel TT Junction, and Ranjit Bidhakar Chowk. Dr. Annie Besant Road at Worli Naka and NM Joshi Marg will be closed during the Lalbaugcha Raja procession. Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg in Dadar will also be closed near Siddhivinayak Temple as processions move toward Shivaji Park Chowpatty.

Overbridge restrictions

The traffic police have implemented restrictions on 13 Railway Overbridges, such as those at Ghatkopar, Currey Road, Byculla, Marine Lines, and Dadar Tilak ROB, limiting the number of people crossing to 100 at a time. To ensure safety, the use of loudspeakers and dancing on these bridges is prohibited.