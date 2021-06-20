Gang selling fake Black Fungus medication busted in Delhi, 3500 injections recovered

New Delhi: The crime branch of the Delhi Police arrested a gang selling fake and expired black fungus medication.

The crime branch team has arrested 10 persons including two doctors. The gang had sold about 400 fake injections to patients.

3500 Injections of black fungus and remdesivir medication have been recovered from all the arrested accused.

The accused used to sell an injection of black fungus for Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 to patients suffering from black fungus and the needy.

Among the arrested accused Dr. Altamas and Dr. Amir are the ones who used to make fake injections.

Most of the injections were from liposomal amphotericin B, a drug used to treat black fungus disease, while some of the injections were of remdesivir, some of which had expired, while the rest were made from common fungus drugs.

According to police, on June 17, a complaint was received from the Drug Control Department of the Delhi government that fake injections were being received, after which 10 people of the gang were nabbed from different places.

Delivery boy Wasim Khan was caught from Jamia Nagar and then Shoaib Khan, owner of Khidmat Medicos, and his salesman Mohammad Faisal Yasin and Afzal were caught.

Mayank Taluja who had come to collect the injection money was also caught.

Shoaib Khan said he used to bring the injection from Medies Healthcare owner Shivam Bhatia in Saket, who was also arrested.

Shivam said he brings the incident from a man named Aftab and he was nabbed from Nizamuddin while his elder brother Altamas Hussain was nabbed from Deoria.

This was followed by the arrest of Medicare Healthcare owner Dr Aamir and director Faizan.

Faizan had done B.Tech, Dr. Altamash did MBBS from King George Medical College, Lucknow and then did his Diploma in Neurology from AIIMS.

According to police, they have registered 5 cases against them and will now investigate how dangerous these injections were.

The fake injections were being made using expired medication.

Dr. Altamas has already been arrested in the black marketing of remdesivir Injection in Ghaziabad in April this year.

The doctor's house had put up a complete setup to run the black fungus injection black marketing business.

Live TV