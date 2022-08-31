Ganpati Bappa Morya!: PM Narendra Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday (August 31, 2022) greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and wished that the spirit of kindness and brotherhood always prevail.

“Because intelligence is the destruction of ignorance for the seeker of liberation, because wealth is satisfying to the devotee. From whom obstacles are destroyed and from whom work is accomplished, we always bow and worship that Ganesha. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us," PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.



Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of the god of wisdom who is worshipped before beginning anything new.

Also known as Ganeshotsav, this auspicious ten-day starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

People bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, pray to the Lord and observe rituals during this festival. With 2022 bringing back the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and only 2 days left for the occasion, preparations are in full swing across the nation.

(With agency inputs)