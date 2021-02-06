हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GATE exam 2021

GATE 2021 candidates get safe passage pass from IIT-Bombay ahead of farmers' chakka jam today

Agitating farmers have said they will block national and state highways for three hours (12 PM to 3 PM) to register their dissent against the harassment of protesters. However, GATE is scheduled to kick off at 9.30 AM on the same day and will be held in two sessions—morning and afternoon. 

GATE 2021 candidates get safe passage pass from IIT-Bombay ahead of farmers&#039; chakka jam today
Representational Image

IIT-Bombay GATE 2021: In view of the farmers’ nationwide blockade on Saturday (February 6) candidates appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021, have been issued special certificates enabling their travel for the exam. 

Farmers protesting against the new agri laws around Delhi-NCR have called for a nationwide chakka jam or road blockade on Saturday. Agitating farmers said they will block national and state highways for three hours (12 PM to 3 PM) to register their dissent against the harassment of protesters.

However, GATE is scheduled to kick off at 9.30 AM on the same day and will be held in two sessions—morning and afternoon. While the first session of exam is between 9.30 AM and 12.30 PM, the afternoon session is between 3 PM and 6 PM.

In order to facilitate the students and save them from any trouble during their travels to and from the exam centre, IIT Bombay, the organising body of the exam this year, has issued special certificates to the candidates.

"The GATE 2021 office has prepared a special certificate requesting all concerned to allow you to pass through any blockade that you may face on your way. These certificates have been emailed to all those who have the exam on 6th (February). Please take a print out of this document and carry with you while travelling," said Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay.

"In view of the possibility of transport blockade on February 6, all GATE candidates are requested to arrive at the exam centre well ahead of time. Please carry sufficient food and water in case you need to arrive much earlier or reach home late," Chaudhuri told aspirants in a social media post.

"Though in the admit card, instructions’ point number 12 already says that admit card can be used as a movement pass in case of any restrictions, to add to that, this additional support letter is issued to whom so ever it may concern, in both English and Hindi to ease the movement of candidates to their exam locations," said Deepankar Choudhury, organising chairperson and professor at IIT Bombay.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
